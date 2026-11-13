(Video) UNN Party Tragedy: How I regained consciousness, found friends lying lifeless – Survivor

By Emmma Nnadozie

A 24-year-old student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, has recounted how he narrowly escaped death during an off-campus party that claimed the lives of four students in Nsukka, Enugu State.

The survivor, an Art Education student, said he lost consciousness after one of the participants vomited during the party, only to regain consciousness several hours later and discover his friends lying motionless on the floor.

Recounting his experience with our Crime Editor, the student said the gathering was organised by his friend, David, to celebrate the completion of his final examinations.

According to him, the host bought two bottles of alcoholic drinks, Magic Moment and Best, which they took to his residence at Hilltop, Nsukka, where about 10 people gathered for the celebration.

He said the party started around 11:30 a.m., adding that the participants shared the drinks while engaging in a Truth and Dare game for entertainment.

He narrated: “During the party, one of the participants started vomiting. I took him to the toilet and asked him to clean himself up. I then came out to clean the vomit on the floor.

“After that, I suddenly lost consciousness. However, I noticed that my legs had become stiff, and I could no longer walk.

“When I regained consciousness at about 9 p.m., I heard someone saying that a ghost was shaking. I woke up and managed to look into the parlour, where I saw the host and other participants lying on the floor.”

The survivor said he immediately contacted a friend, who came to the house, saw their condition and left.

He expressed disappointment that another person who reportedly arrived at the scene started recording them instead of making efforts to rescue them.

He said he subsequently contacted another friend, who came and helped convey them to Bishop Shanahan Hospital and other hospitals in Nsukka for medical attention.

Explaining the circumstances surrounding the gathering, the survivor said the participants were inside the parlour with the doors and windows shut, while a generator was operating outside in the corridor.

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He added that the fan inside the room was switched on.

The student dismissed suggestions that the participants might have taken illicit drugs, insisting that alcohol was the only substance consumed at the gathering.

“We didn’t smoke, and there was no drug there. We took only alcohol. We had just two bottles for about 10 people, so the quantity each person drank was very little, not even up to a quarter of a party cup,” he said.

The survivor, who disclosed that his legs were still stiff despite gradual improvement in his condition, said the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Simon Otuanya, had visited him to ascertain his state of health.

He added that some local government representatives, friends and police officers had also visited.

According to him, the police asked whether the participants had any disagreement with anyone or whether he suspected that somebody might have tampered with the drinks.

“People have been asking me whether someone poisoned the drinks. Even the police officers who came asked whether we had issues with anyone or suspected anybody.

“But the host is not someone who keeps malice. I also saw him lying on the floor when I regained consciousness. His brother later confirmed that he was receiving treatment at Bishop Shanahan Hospital,” he said.

Reflecting on the incident, the survivor described it as a frightening experience that had changed his perception of alcohol consumption.

“This was the first time I took alcohol and experienced such a condition. I think this will be the last time I will ever take alcohol,” he said.

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Vanguard Newspaper