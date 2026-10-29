Tell Nigerians your real destination, APM challenges Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Allied People’s Movement, APM, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to disclose his actual destination, insisting that he should remain in Nigeria to pray for the country and tackle the hardship facing citizens.

The party argued that Tinubu should address Nigeria’s mounting problems at home rather than embark on a trip, it questioned, alleging that the announced lesser Hajj pilgrimage should not serve as a cover for other activities.

In a statement, APM National Publicity Secretary Abubakar Yusuf questioned the purpose of the President’s trip, insisting that the pilgrimage should not be used to distract from the challenges confronting Nigerians.

“Lesser Hajj involves prayer and supplications, but not an opportunity to do the unusual or as a cover to do other things,” Yusuf said.

Accusing Tinubu’s administration of worsening the hardship in the country, the APM spokesman said the president should stay back and address the problems facing ordinary Nigerians.

“You cannot pray for the problems you have inflicted on ordinary Nigerians, rather than staying here to resolve the heavily burdened, self-contrived problems of the citizens,” he said.

Yusuf also invoked the popular ‘Andrew, check out’ expression, urging Tinubu not to leave the country.

“Let Mr President not behave like ‘Andrew’ of those days, saying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not check out,” he said.

Looking ahead to the 2027 presidential election, Yusuf claimed Tinubu could struggle to secure the required 25 per cent of votes in 12 selected states, challenging the president to pay attention to his electoral prospects.

The APM spokesman expressed confidence that the party’s presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, would defeat Tinubu in 2027, describing him as a workaholic and energetic contender poised to challenge the President’s political dominance in the South-West and across the South.