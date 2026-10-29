ECB President Christine Lagarde to step down in February 2027

(FILES) European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde addresses a press conference on the Eurozone’s monetary policy, at the central bank’s headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on June 11, 2026. Christine Lagarde is to step down as President of the ECB on February 7, 2027, it was announced on October 30, 2026. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will step down in February 2027, several months before her term expires in October next year, the Frankfurt-based institution said Thursday.

“European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde today informed the Governing Council and the president of the European Council Antonio Costa that she will step down from her position on 7 February 2027,” the ECB said in a statement.

AFP