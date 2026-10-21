Uduaghan’s remains arrive Delta as tributes pour in

•Oborevwori, Obi, Obaseki, others pay tribute

By Dapo Akinrefon, Jimitota Onoyume & Ochuko Akuopha

WARRI—The remains of former Delta State governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, arrived in the state, yesterday, as Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his wife, Tobore Oborevwori, joined members of the late governor’s family to receive them at Osubi Airport, Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

Oborevwori and his wife later visited the family at the deceased’s residence in Warri, where they commiserated with his widow, Deaconess Roli Uduaghan.

The governor described the late Uduaghan as his boss, recalling the political support he received from him and his appointment as one of his special advisers in 2007.

“He contributed immensely to the development of Delta State, most especially the Asaba International Airport. He was a man of few words. He was very articulate, calm. He has gone, but he can never be forgotten by Deltans,” Oborevwori said.

Uduaghan’s death was announced on Monday by his son, Toju. He was 71.

The deceased governed Delta State from 2007 to 2015, and also served as commissioner for health and secretary to the state government during the administration of former Governor James Ibori.

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in for the former governor, with the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi; Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Chiedu Ebie; former Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki; and NDC governorship candidate, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, acknowledging his contributions to public service and Delta State’s development.

Obi, in his condolence message, recalled the cordial relationship he shared with Uduaghan when they served as governors of their respective states, saying the late governor treated him like a younger brother.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my very dear elder brother, His Excellency, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, former Governor of Delta State. In my interactions with him, he treated me like his junior brother,” Obi said.

He recalled their collaboration in advocating the award of the contract for the Second Niger Bridge, which he described as important to national integration, commerce and the development of the South-East and South-South.

Obi extended his condolences to Uduaghan’s family, the Delta State Government and the people of the state, praying for the deceased’s eternal rest.

Ebie, in a statement by his media aide, Jerome-Mario Utomi, described Uduaghan’s death as a moment of collective grief, saying his contributions to public life would continue to inspire future generations.

“Beyond the offices he occupied and the political milestones he recorded, Dr Uduaghan was a son of Delta whose life was intertwined with the aspirations, challenges and development journeys of his people,” Ebie said.

On behalf of his family and the NDDC Governing Board and Management, he commiserated with the Uduaghan family and the people of Delta State, praying to God to grant them the strength to bear the loss.

Obaseki described the death as a painful loss to Delta State, the South-South region and Nigeria’s political community.

He said Uduaghan, a medical doctor by training, brought a deep sense of service to public life and pursued a vision of a Delta beyond oil during his tenure as governor.

According to Obaseki, the former governor invested in the welfare of the people and promoted regional cooperation among South-South states.

He said Uduaghan’s contributions to Delta State and the relationships he built would endure as part of his legacy.

Iyovwaye, in his condolence message, said he received news of Uduaghan’s death with a heavy heart, describing the deceased as an elder brother with whom he shared a relationship built on mutual respect.

He said Uduaghan’s administration would be remembered for the Delta Beyond Oil initiative, which sought to diversify the state’s economy, as well as his contributions to healthcare, education, infrastructure and human capital development.

Iyovwaye extended his condolences to the deceased’s wife, children, the Uduaghan family, the Itsekiri nation and the people of Delta State, praying for strength for the family and eternal rest for the departed former governor.

Uduaghan was a political bridge builder without bitterness – Evah

Also, Coordinator of the Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, Chief Joseph Evah, has described late Uduaghan, as a man who had a heart of gold and a spirit for humanity.

The former former Publicity Secretary, of the Ijaw National Congress, INC, said: “Dr. Uduaghan was the first political symbol of Niger Delta unity. He was a political bridge builder without bitterness. His distribution of infrastructures across the state was without bias. I remembered when he visited Ijaw Monitoring Group’s office in Lagos and toured the Niger Delta Hall of Fame in 2006 when he has contesting for governorship, he said ‘seeing the faces of great men and women on the wall of the hall of fame here, you have confirmed to me that all your struggle against Ken Saro-Wiwa’s trials and River Niger dredging without EIA and our dead seaports among advocacy you pursue during the military era is for the genuine unity of our region. ‘The faces I am seeing here represent all the tribes in our region.’

A detribalised statesman sleeps, Agbeyi mourns

Chairman of Ifiekporo Community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr. Monday Agbeyi, yesterday, described Uduaghan’s death as a painful personal tragedy and a monumental blow to the state and Nigeria.

Agbeyi, who shared a close relationship with the late former governor, said Uduaghan was more than a political leader to him, but a father, mentor and confidant whose exemplary leadership, compassion and commitment to peace, unity and human development would remain enduring legacies.

Agbeyi disclosed that he was overwhelmed by shock and disbelief when he learnt of Uduaghan’s passing.

In a condolence statement, Agbeyi said described Uduaghan was a detribalised Nigerian, whose leadership transcended ethnic, political and religious boundaries.

According to him, the former governor was a firm believer in the unity of Delta State and Nigeria, demonstrating throughout his public service that leadership should be driven by compassion, inclusiveness and a genuine commitment to the common good rather than narrow ethnic or political interests.

Uduaghan: Deltans mourn, hail his contributions

Former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Peter Onwusanaya, expressed sadness over the death of the former governor.

Onwusanya, in a statement, described the late governor as a boss and one of the greatest Deltans who ever propelled peace, unity and development in the state.

He said Uduaghan was a leader in all ramifications, and was disposed to all, irrespective of ethnicity or political party affiliation.

He commiserated with the family, and also prayed to God to grant repose to his gentle soul and his friends, political associates and others he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.

Similarly, former Nigerian Envoy to Thailand, Ambassador Oma Djebah expressed grief over Uduaghan’s demise.

Oma Djebah described the late former Governor as a visionary statesman and a detribalized leader whose huge legacies of peacebuilding, human capital development and infrastructural development in Delta State and Nigeria would remain evergreen in the minds of all.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened over the sad demise of this great leader, a patriot, and a very compassionate administrator who gave his all in his service to Delta State and Nigeria.

“His death has created a void that would be very difficult to fill. I’m still short of words to convey my feelings over this sad loss”, he said.

Djebah recalled that the late former Governor contributed immensely to the sustainable peace and security in the Niger Delta region, especially in helping to broker enduring peace during the volatile Niger Delta crisis.

“He was resilient, forthright, educated and visionary. He was a great boss, friend, leader and astute administrator.”

His politics was highly refined. He led from the front, and with his heart,” Djebah said.

Vanguard News