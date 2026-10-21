Delta APC appionts Onwordi as deputy coordinator Aniocha South

The Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council has announced the appointment of Chief James Onwordi the Onishe of Ubulu-Uku Kingdom as Deputy Coordinator for Aniocha South Local Government Area.

Onwordi also serves as the Senior Assistant on Youth Mobilisation and Director of the City Boy Movement in Aniocha South, was appointed in recognition of his grassroots influence, loyalty to the party, and outstanding contributions to youth development.

According to the Campaign Council, the appointment takes immediate effect and is aimed at strengthening the party’s mobilization structure ahead of upcoming political activities in Delta State.

The statement read, “Onwordi is known for his unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu , Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his dedication to the growth of the APC in Aniocha South and Delta State.

“The APC Campaign Council expressed confidence that Onwordi bring his wealth of experience, leadership, and youth mobilization capacity to bear in his new role”,