Deplorable Roads: Sanwo-Olu orders immediate repairs across Lagos

Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) to commence immediate road reconstruction and rehabilitation across the state, taking advantage of the dry season to address critical infrastructure deficits.

The General Manager of LSPWC, Engr. Tokunbo Ajanaku, disclosed this on Thursday during an inspection tour of key project sites, assuring residents of improved road networks as weather conditions become more favourable.

Ajanaku said a major focus of the ongoing intervention was Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area, where comprehensive reconstruction work was underway on several roads, including Godwin Omonuwa Road, Taiwo Street, Salamotu Street, Peter Agah Street and Ibeh Street.

According to him, the projects were directed by Sanwo-Olu to address infrastructure deficits and improve connectivity within communities.

“These roads are important links within the Oshodi-Isolo axis, serving residents, traders, business owners and other road users daily.

“Their reconstruction will not only improve mobility but also reduce transportation costs, enhance road safety, boost commercial activities and create a more conducive environment for businesses and residents,” Ajanaku said.

Beyond Oshodi-Isolo, the inspection tour covered ongoing rehabilitation projects in several other local government areas and local council development areas (LCDAs).

The projects include Ogunnusi Road in Ojodu LCDA, Awolowo Way in Ikeja Local Government Area, Lanre Awolokun Road and Idowu Olaitan Street in Somolu Local Government Area, as well as Idimu-Ikotun Road in Alimosho Local Government Area.

Ajanaku explained that although heavy rainfall often restricted asphalt laying, the corporation had sustained emergency palliative repairs throughout the rainy season to keep critical roads motorable.

With the return of dry weather, he said, the agency was shifting towards more comprehensive and durable road rehabilitation interventions.

“To minimise traffic gridlock in the bustling metropolis, a significant portion of maintenance and asphalt laying is being carried out at night under safety protocols,” he stated.

Ajanaku appealed to residents to exercise patience, explaining that road repairs were prioritised based on road conditions, traffic volume and the urgency of the required interventions.

He added that the repair and rehabilitation operations would be extended progressively across the state.