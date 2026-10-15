‘He slipped, knocked head in bathroom’ – Ningi recounts Senator Mandiya’s death

The Senator representing Bauchi Central, Abdul Ningi, has recounted the circumstances surrounding the death of his late colleague, Bello Mandiya, who reportedly slipped and hit his head in his bathroom, with his body discovered about 72 hours later at his Abuja residence.

Ningi narrated the incident during Senate plenary on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

A video of his account went viral on Thursday.

According to Ningi, Mandiya lived alone, and his absence went unnoticed for days until the chief imam of Apo became concerned that the former lawmaker had missed prayers for three consecutive days.

Ningi said he was in Saudi Arabia when his son called to inform him of Mandiya’s death. His son was among those who discovered the former senator’s body on September 7, 2026.

Recounting the events leading to the discovery, Ningi said Mandiya was last seen by a colleague at about 11 am on Friday, September 4, after returning home to prepare for the congregational prayer.

“He brought out his cap, his phones, and put them on the bed, and went into the bathroom to take his bath.

“After taking his bath, when he was out of the bathroom, then he slipped and knocked his head in the bathroom,” Ningi said.

The senator explained that the incident remained unknown until a foul smell began emanating from Mandiya’s apartment, raising concerns among residents.

“For 72 hours, Mr President, nobody knew where Bello Mandiya was,” he said.

Ningi said those who went to the residence eventually forced the door open and found the former lawmaker dead in the bathroom.

“And there lies Bello Mandiya in the bathroom, lifeless. Seventy-two hours, and that’s a simple tragedy,” he said.

Reflecting on the incident, Ningi said Mandiya’s death underscored the uncertainty of life, stressing that political positions and material wealth offered no guarantee against tragedy.

“There is nothing permanent about anything. Nothing permanent about our position, nothing permanent about our wealth,” Ningi said.

The senator, who said he had known Mandiya since 2002, offered prayers for the deceased and extended his condolences to his family, the people of Katsina State and his former constituents.

Vanguard News