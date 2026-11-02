Court restrains EFCC from arresting Honda executives, associates, dealers

By Innocent Anaba

A Lagos State High Court has restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting or detaining Honda Manufacturing (Nigeria) Limited, Honda Automobile Western Africa Limited and more than 200 other applicants in connection with a pending investigation.



Justice Olukayode Ogunjobi granted the first prayer in the applicants’ motion for interim injunction after it was moved by their counsel, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, SAN. The applicants, comprising the two Honda companies, their officers, dealers, distributors, business associates and other individuals and businesses, sought protection of their fundamental rights over the EFCC investigation.



They sought orders restraining the commission and its officers from arresting or detaining them, compelling them to report for questioning, issuing further invitations, or harassing, intimidating or threatening them with arrest.



The applicants also asked the court to prevent the EFCC from restricting their liberty without complying with the Constitution, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and other applicable laws. The court granted prayer one.



, holding that the relief covered prayers two to six.The suit was brought under Sections 34, 35, 37, 40, 43 and 46 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, and relevant provisions of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

(Ratification and Enforcement) Act.



The matter was adjourned to November 23, 2026, for further proceedings.