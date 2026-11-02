Gunmen abduct Plateau varsity student, shoot another in Bokkos

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By Golok Nanmwa

JOS—GUNMEN suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a 100-level female student of Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, and shot another person during an attack on an off-campus student residential area in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incidents occurred on Saturday at about 8:40pm, raising concerns over the safety of students living outside the university campus.



A student, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the abduction to journalists in Jos on Sunday, saying the victim had gone out with another female student when she was seized.

“Yes, the student was taken away by the attackers last night, and we have not seen her since then. She lives off-campus, but I don’t know her personally,” the student said.

He lamented the growing insecurity in the area and appealed to security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted student. A university staff member, who also spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment publicly, said the institution was aware of the incident.

“The university is aware of a reported shooting incident in one of the off-campus student residential areas. This would be the second such incident in four weeks,” he said.



“While the incident did not occur within the university campus, which remains our direct responsibility to secure, we are deeply concerned that any of our students living off-campus should face such threats to their safety,” he added.

The staff member said the administration of Prof. Shadrack Best had made concerted efforts to provide safe on-campus accommodation for all students.



“However, due to severe financial constraints, the university is currently only able to accommodate about 1,000 students in its dormitories,” he stated.



“The university appreciates the support of its Visitor and Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, as well as the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, for providing critical infrastructure at the institution,” he said.



“The university will continue to engage relevant authorities to expand both accommodation and security for our nearly 20,000 students,” he added.



Efforts to reach the Plateau State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo, for comments were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.