Gunmen kill 36-year-old man, injure pastor in fresh Plateau attack

By Golok Nanmwa

Gunmen have killed a 36-year-old man, injured a pastor and left another person missing in an attack on Lamor community in Pushit District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A member of the community, Nehemiah Bulus, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Jos on Wednesday night, said the attack occurred at the farm of Pastor Apollos Charly in Lamor.

“Mr Steven Bala, aged 36, was killed, Pastor Apollos Charly was injured, and Mr Danbaba Libet, aged 57, is missing,” Bulus said.

“Reports reaching us indicate that gunmen that have been terrorising communities in Plateau State attacked the victims at Pastor Apollos Charly’s farm,” he said.

Bulus said the incident occurred in “Lamor, Pushit District, Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau State.”

He condemned the attack, describing the killing of an innocent person and the injury to a pastor as unacceptable, and called on security operatives to intensify efforts to protect residents and prevent further bloodshed.

“We condemn this senseless attack in the strongest terms. No community should be subjected to this kind of violence, and innocent people should not continue to lose their lives,” Bulus said.

“We appeal to the relevant security agencies to investigate the incident, track down those responsible and bring them to justice. “

“We also urge security operatives to strengthen their presence in the area to prevent further attacks and reassure residents of their safety,” he added.

Efforts to reach security operatives for confirmation of the incident were unsuccessful.