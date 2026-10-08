Iru Ekun to deepen Police, Army, DSS collaboration — Igboho

Sunday Igboho

Security network gets N50m land, 10 motorcycles for FCT operations

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — Founder of Iru Ekun Security Network, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has said the organisation will deepen collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Department of State Services, DSS, and other security agencies to tackle insecurity in the South-West.

Igboho stated this on Thursday while announcing plans to strengthen the operations and official engagements of the security network, particularly with the establishment of its Federal Capital Territory, FCT, office in Abuja.

He said Iru Ekun would continue to work with conventional security agencies to promote peace and safety in communities across the South-West, stressing that collaboration among security stakeholders was critical to tackling kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities.

Igboho also expressed appreciation for what he described as the support received by Iru Ekun from the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu and South-West governors in addressing insecurity and other forms of criminality in Yorubaland.

“Iru Ekun Security Network would not take for granted the immense support from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s-led Federal Government and South-West governors in tackling insecurity and other criminalities in Yorubaland,” he said.

The development followed the donation of a plot of land valued at N50 million to Iru Ekun by KSI Construction Company Limited for the construction of its FCT office.

Igboho commended the company for the gesture, describing the support from corporate organisations and individuals as an important boost to community security initiatives.

“Apart from the backing and valuable support at the governmental level, I want to commend the management of KSI Construction Company Limited, Abuja, for gifting Iru Ekun a plot of land in FCT,” he said.

He disclosed that the company had also concluded plans to donate 10 brand-new motorcycles to the organisation to support its operations during the proposed unveiling of its Abuja office.

“They have also concluded plans to donate 10 brand-new motorcycles for our operations during the proposed unveiling of Iru Ekun in Abuja,” Igboho said.

He added that increased involvement by corporate bodies and individuals in local security initiatives would provide additional support for efforts to tackle insecurity beyond the South-West.

“The logistic support and active involvement of corporate bodies and individuals in local security initiatives would serve as impetus to further combat insecurity, not only in the South-West, but also in Nigeria,” he said.

Company cites security gains

Meanwhile, the Group Managing Director of KSI Construction Company Limited, Dr Koleola Emmanuel Oladeni, said the company’s decision to support Iru Ekun was informed by what he described as the organisation’s activities since its operations began in the South-West.

Oladeni claimed that the activities of Iru Ekun personnel, in collaboration with the Police, DSS, Nigerian Army and other agencies, had contributed to a reduction in kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in parts of Yorubaland.

“We noticed a drastic reduction in worrisome cases of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in Yorubaland. And this was as a result of Iru Ekun Security personnel’s operations backed by the Police, DSS, Nigerian Army and others,” he said.

He further claimed that criminal activities had been curtailed, with reductions in abductions, killings on South-West highways and attacks on agrarian communities.

“The nefarious activities of hoodlums have been significantly checkmated. Abduction, killings on South-West highways, attacks on agrarian settlements have been reduced of recent,” Oladeni said.

He said the land donation was intended to enable Iru Ekun establish a permanent presence in Abuja, while the 10 motorcycles would strengthen its field operations.

“This informed our donation of piece of land for Iru Ekun to build their office in Abuja. We are also giving them 10 brand-new motorcycles during the unveiling of their office in Abuja, which will be constructed on the donated plot,” he said.

Oladeni urged corporate organisations and individuals to support people involved in community and national security initiatives, saying such assistance would encourage volunteers working to protect communities.

“If they decide to volunteer themselves for the security of our nation, it behoves us at the corporate and individual levels to support and encourage them in any form.

“That was why we assist Iru Ekun in this regard. It is our token to boost the security and safety of our people,” he added.