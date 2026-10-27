Kompany improving after collapse but no return date yet — Assistant coach

Bayern Munich’s Belgian head coach Vincent Kompany looks on during a press conference at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on November 3, 2025, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League first round day 4 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern Munich. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is improving after collapsing during training last week, but there is no confirmed date for his return, assistant coach Aaron Danks has said.

According to Reuters, the Belgian was rushed to hospital on Friday after collapsing during a reserve-team training session. The 40-year-old had been battling a virus and had missed some training sessions in the days leading up to the incident.

Danks, who visited Kompany on Monday, said the Bayern manager was in good spirits and appeared to be getting better each day, although there had been no major update on his diagnosis or return to work.

“I paid him a short visit yesterday,” Danks told reporters on Tuesday ahead of Bayern’s German Cup second-round match against Magdeburg.

“He is in good spirits. It looks like every day he is getting better. There are no major updates in terms of diagnosis or return to work. Let him rest, let him take his time,” he added.

Bayern face a demanding run of fixtures in Kompany’s absence, beginning with Wednesday’s German Cup tie against Magdeburg, followed by Saturday’s Bundesliga clash with title rivals Borussia Dortmund.

The German champions will then travel to Spain next week to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Danks said his conversation with Kompany was informal, adding that they avoided discussing football tactics.

“We had some good conversations with Kompany but kept it away from football and specific tactics,” he said. “It was just a friendly chat and nice to see him and catch up.”

The assistant coach also reflected on an emotional week for Bayern, with Kompany’s health scare coming shortly before striker Harry Kane won the Ballon d’Or on Monday.

Kane became the first Englishman in 25 years to win the prestigious award, following Michael Owen’s triumph in 2001.

Danks said the contrasting events had tested the squad emotionally but praised the team’s unity in dealing with the situation.

“For us, we are super professional. Full extremes of life in the last week. Joys and highs for Harry and the lows of the last days,” he said.

“To get through these moments we had to rely on our chemistry, our team spirit and that definitely helped us,” Danks added.