Bayern praise ‘humble’ Kane after Ballon d’Or win

England and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane kisses the trophy on stage after receiving the Ballon d’Or award for the best male footballer during the 2026 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London on October 26, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Bayern Munich assistant coach Aaron Danks on Tuesday praised Harry Kane after his Ballon d’Or win, saying the striker will already be focused on scoring his “next goal”.

Kane, 33, was awarded the prestigious honour in his hometown of London on Monday evening, breaking through to win the award for the first time.

Englishman Danks, who is in the dugout while head coach Vincent Kompany recovers in hospital from a virus, said receiving the game’s highest individual award would not change the England captain’s mindset.

“I’m really happy for him and proud of what he’s achieved. I know Harry and his full focus will now be on his next goal, his next performances, his next games,” Danks said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“He’ll be straight back into that professional, humble mindset that got him to this level.”

Kane had won several goalscoring honours and was runner-up in the Premier League and Champions League with Tottenham but did not break through for a first team trophy until after he moved to Bayern in 2023.

Since arriving in Munich, Kane has won two Bundesliga titles and the German Cup, along with making the Champions League semi-finals in two of three seasons at Bayern.

Danks said the former Spurs striker was finally getting the recognition he deserves.

“I remember years ago when he was back home in England and everybody spoke about him not winning trophies, but if you looked at his career and what he was achieving, he was having a fantastic career.

“He was taking the England team to European finals, he was taking Tottenham to Champions League finals.

“Maybe he wasn’t getting the recognition in terms of trophies that he deserved, but those things are coming now for him.”

Kane and the remaining Bayern contingent who went to London for the ceremony will return to Munich later on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s German Cup match against second-tier Magdeburg.

“They’re due back at lunchtime today. He’ll train, practice this afternoon and be available for tomorrow… Our full focus is on the game tomorrow,” Danks said.

Danks also said he had visited Kompany in hospital and revealed the manager, who was rushed to hospital on Friday after collapsing on the training pitch, was improving.

“He’s in good spirits. It looks like every day he’s getting better. There’s no major updates in terms of diagnosis or a return to work, it’s very calm, let him rest, let him recover.”

After seven games, Bayern sit top of the Bundesliga, level on points but ahead on goal difference from Borussia Dortmund, with the two sides facing off in Munich on Saturday.

AFP