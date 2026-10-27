Lagos Assembly okays establishment of state police

Lagos House of Assembly members.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos State House of Assembly has unanimously supported the proposed establishment of state police following its consideration of the constitutional amendment bill transmitted by the National Assembly.

The support was declared by the Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, during plenary on Tuesday after the lawmakers reconvened to consider the proposed amendment.

The bill, titled *Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Act, 2026*, seeks to provide for the establishment of the State Police Service and related matters.

Speaking after reading the relevant sections of the proposed amendment, Obasa said the establishment of state police had remained a recurring issue from the fifth to the 10th Assembly, with successive legislatures deliberating on ways to strengthen security and protect lives and property.

He described the development as a step forward but expressed concern that some issues previously raised by state legislatures, particularly those concerning control and the relationship between federal and state police structures, had not been adequately addressed.

Obasa said he was pleased that the proposal had received attention, expressing hope that further developments in the amendment process would give states greater control over their policing arrangements.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to democracy and democratic institutions, as well as the National Assembly, particularly the Senate and the House of Representatives, for their contributions to the constitutional amendment process.

The Speaker also commended state Houses of Assembly for supporting the proposal, noting that nearly 25 states had expressed support for the constitutional alteration.

However, he stressed the need for clear constitutional provisions defining the functions and responsibilities of state police, warning that disparities in the proposed arrangements could create an imbalance between the federal and state governments.

He also called for the establishment of parliamentary police to protect legislative institutions and preserve their independence.

Citing past incidents in which state legislative buildings were allegedly demolished or locked up at the instance of governors, Obasa said dedicated parliamentary police would help prevent such occurrences, strengthen state legislatures and safeguard democratic institutions.

He expressed confidence that the outstanding concerns would be addressed as the amendment process progressed.

Obasa thanked his colleagues for supporting the proposal and urged continued cooperation between the state legislature and the National Assembly to ensure that the remaining issues were resolved.

The House subsequently adjourned plenary until November 9, 2026.