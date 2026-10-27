Insecurity gradually reducing in Nigeria – Kano Rep

Abba Bichi Kabir

By Hadiza Yusuf

The member representing Bichi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abubakar Kabir Bichi, has said insecurity in the country is gradually reducing.

Bichi said this on Monday during the inauguration of the Bichi chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general election.

He acknowledged that Nigerians were unhappy with the security situation in the country but urged them to recognise what he described as gradual improvements.

“People are not happy about insecurity, but it is gradually reducing. If you check the Kaduna-Abuja road, the insecurity has reduced,” he said.

The lawmaker also called on residents of Bichi and Kano North to support President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general elections.

He argued that continued support for the president was important for the completion of ongoing development projects.

According to him, many of the projects being executed in Bichi and other parts of Kano State depend on cooperation between the federal and state governments.

“If you vote for me and don’t vote for President Tinubu, there is a problem. Most of these development projects are brought to Bichi and Kano through his consent,” he said.

Bichi added that members of the National Assembly could not execute major projects without the approval and support of the executive arm of government.

Also speaking, the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, said Nigeria is gradually recovering from its challenges.

Yusuf, represented by his deputy, Murtala Sule Garo, described the country as seriously wounded and undergoing a healing process.