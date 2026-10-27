2027: My ambition driven by desire to uplift common man – Ex-IGP Adamu

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

Former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has said his ambition to become Nasarawa State governor in 2027 is driven by a desire to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

Adamu stated this on Tuesday in Doma while reacting to his endorsement by the Alago nation as its preferred governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

The endorsement was announced at a rally organised by the Alago Support Group for IGP Adamu.

The former police chief, who is seeking the governorship on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), said his decision to contest was motivated by concerns over the welfare of ordinary people, particularly women, children and youths.

“Our coming out for this election is for the common people. We came out for the common man, to see that the common man does not suffer the way they are suffering now,” he said.

Adamu expressed appreciation to the support group for its endorsement and willingness to work with his campaign. He also expressed optimism about his chances of winning the election.

He thanked God for the progress recorded in his political journey and pledged to prioritise education, healthcare and security if elected governor.

“We will put people’s lives first, to see that education with quality is given to our people, health with quality our people have obtained, and the issue of security, we will see that everyone will find peace, so that people can return to their homes to sleep without any fear,” he said.

Adamu also raised concerns over alleged vote-buying and the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from women, warning that such practices could discourage eligible voters from participating in the election.

“Those who don’t have people following them are collecting cards in the hands of women, they are buying so as to stop them from coming out to vote,” he said.

He urged anyone whose PVC had been collected to retrieve it and encouraged residents not to sell their cards but to come out and vote on election day.

Earlier, the leader of the conveners, Danjuma Joseph, said the movement was established because the Alago people wanted to play an active role in determining the political future of Nasarawa State.

Joseph said the group had assessed Adamu’s record and considered him a candidate with integrity, patriotism and a history of service to Nigeria.

He added that Adamu had longstanding ties to the Alago community, noting that he had attended school with prominent sons and daughters of the area in Obi and had maternal connections to the people.

“We have resolved that we will no longer be onlookers or fence-sitters while the political destiny of our dear state is being decided. The time to participate, to take a stand and to take our destiny in our own hands is now,” Joseph said.

He maintained that the group’s support for Adamu was consistent with Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees freedom of association.

Joseph also described the current political climate as an era of “Rainbow Coalition,” arguing that individuals could remain members of their political parties while supporting candidates of their choice.

Addressing Adamu, he described the endorsement as a bond of trust between the candidate and the Alago nation, urging him not to forget the community if elected governor.

Joseph further pledged that the group would mobilise voters across Alago electoral wards in Nasarawa South and extend its campaign activities to Nasarawa North and West Senatorial Districts in support of Adamu’s ambition.