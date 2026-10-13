2027: Fubara playing active role in Rainbow Coalition – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers remains an integral and active part of the ruling political team.

Wike stated this during a media chat in Abuja on Tuesday, dismissing insinuations that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has been sidelined in the political architecture of the state.

According to him, the governor remains an integral and active part of the ruling political team.

Addressing questions about Fubara’s current status and quiet disposition, Wike maintained that the governor’s perceived silence does not equate to exclusion or unhappiness.

“Fubara has not been pushed aside. If you know him, he’s been a very quiet person.

“He is fully a member of the Rainbow Coalition and fully playing his part in efforts to ensure the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027,” he said.

The minister revealed that the governor recently hosted a crucial, high-level strategic meeting at his residence attended by key stakeholders, underscoring his active involvement in the state’s political direction.

“Do you know what it takes to hold a meeting in his house? For everybody to be there?

“What matters most to Gov. Fubara is ensuring that his political family retains its influence and power moving forward,” he said.

Speaking as the campaign coordinator for Rivers, Wike said lists of campaign committee members have been duly submitted, with Fubara slated to serve as one of the primary leaders.

Reflecting on past political tensions in the state, Wike blamed external actors and ungrateful elements, including certain opposition governors for trying to drive a wedge between him and Fubara for political mileage.

He, however, noted that despite external attempts to exploit the situation, mutual forgiveness and reconciliation have prevailed.

Wike also touched on speculation regarding Fubara’s future political trajectory after his tenure, including potential federal appointments.

While noting that he does not possess the constitutional prerogative to nominate ministers, Wike maintained an optimistic outlook on the governor’s standing.

Wike reiterated that speculations regarding friction between him and the governor are unfounded, stressing that both leaders were actively working together to safeguard the state’s political stability.

He explained that the Rainbow Coalition in River was engineered to unite different political factions across party lines—including members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other groups.

He added that the goal was to champion a unified agenda under Tinubu and avoid destructive litigations that previously plagued the state.

When pressed on how offices and candidacies were being shared among coalition members, Wike defended the strategy as a display of high-level political ingenuity that respects the peculiarities of different areas while maintaining team solidarity.

“When you talk about politicians that agree to form an umbrella, the umbrella does not mean that all the candidates will be one party.

“We look at the peculiarities of areas, and say, listen, all of us are together and all of us are supporters of Mr President,” he said.