2027: INEC meets security agencies, party leaders, others in Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State on Tuesday met with security agencies, political parties and other stakeholders to strengthen collaboration and ensure peaceful conduct of the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos, Prof Ayobami Salami, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), said the meeting also aimed at mobilising public support for effective implementation of the commission’s electoral plans.

Salami said the commission was intensifying preparations in logistics, personnel deployment, election security, voter education and accessibility.

He said INEC had moved from strategic planning to active operational implementation, with nine of the 14 scheduled milestones for the 2027 elections already accomplished as of Oct. 6.

“At the national level, the Register of Voters currently stands at approximately 103 million.

“Preparations are also advancing in critical areas, including the procurement and delivery of 57,000 additional Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices, software upgrades, battery optimisation and biometric calibration.

“Similarly, extensive logistical arrangements are being made for the deployment of over 100,000 vehicles and 4,000 boats nationwide,” he said.

The REC added that recruitment of approximately 1.4 million election personnel through the INECPRES portal was ongoing, with the application window scheduled to close on Nov. 18.

He said Lagos, with 7,488,633 registered voters, remained strategically important to the electoral process, requiring meticulous planning and coordinated deployment of resources across its 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

According to him, the state has 245 Registration Areas and 13,325 Polling Units, making effective logistics and inter-agency cooperation essential to the successful conduct of the elections.

Salami said the commission was taking account of Lagos’ peculiar challenges, including traffic congestion, densely populated communities, commercial activities, difficult-to-access settlements and riverine locations.

“Beyond these figures are the distinctive operational realities of Lagos: a large and mobile population, densely populated urban communities, extensive commercial activities, traffic challenges, some difficult-to-access settlements and riverine locations.

“These peculiarities demand careful planning and solutions tailored to the circumstances of individual communities.

“Our commitment is to ensure that these challenges are anticipated and addressed through timely, coordinated and effective operational arrangements,” he said.

He said preparations included transportation planning, timely deployment of election materials, activation of Registration Area Centres (RACs) and assessment of the readiness of election personnel and facilities.

The REC added that INEC was strengthening internal coordination and monitoring mechanisms to identify potential operational challenges early and address them before they affected election activities.

He said the commission would also provide assistive materials, including Braille ballot guides, EC30 PWD posters and magnifying glasses, where applicable, to promote participation by persons with disabilities.

Salami urged organisations representing persons with disabilities to continue engaging with the commission and providing recommendations to improve accessibility and inclusion.

On election security, he said INEC would continue working with relevant security agencies through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), led by the Nigeria Police Force, to identify and mitigate potential electoral risks.

“Our collective priority is to safeguard voters, election personnel, observers, electoral materials and facilities throughout the electoral process.

“Particular attention will be given to prevention of electoral violence, intimidation, vote-buying, ballot snatching and other unlawful activities capable of undermining the credibility of elections.

“In collaboration with relevant law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, appropriate preventive and enforcement measures will be pursued in accordance with the law,” he said.

The REC called on political parties, candidates and their supporters to conduct their activities responsibly, respect electoral laws and avoid actions capable of disrupting public peace.

He stressed that political competition should not be used to justify violence, intimidation or other unlawful conduct, adding that protecting citizens’ right to participate freely in elections was a shared responsibility.

Salami also raised concerns about misinformation, disinformation and the misuse of artificial intelligence to circulate manipulated images, fabricated reports, synthetic audio and video recordings, deepfakes and voice clones.

He urged political actors, media practitioners, civil society organisations and members of the public to verify election-related information through authorised INEC communication channels before sharing it.

The REC reiterated that the collation and declaration of election results must follow established legal procedures and be undertaken only by duly authorised electoral officials.

He said unverified figures and speculative reports should not be presented as official results, warning that false information could generate confusion, heighten political tensions and undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

Salami emphasised that the successful conduct of the elections required the commitment of all stakeholders, noting that INEC could not achieve the objective of credible elections acting alone.

“Political parties have a great responsibility to promote peaceful competition, respect electoral regulations and encourage responsible conduct among their members and supporters.

“Security agencies must continue to provide a safe and enabling environment for electoral activities.

“Traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth organisations, and community institutions remain important partners in promoting civic responsibility, peaceful coexistence and public participation,” he said.

He also urged civil society organisations to intensify voter education and public enlightenment, while calling on the media to uphold accuracy, fairness and professionalism in reporting electoral activities.

The REC appealed to stakeholders to encourage registered voters to verify their details on the Register of Voters, collect their Permanent Voter Cards, when available, and obtain electoral information from authorised sources.

He said INEC remained committed to professionalism, transparency, inclusivity and effective implementation of its constitutional responsibilities as preparations for the 2027 General Elections gathered momentum.

“Our objective is clear: to ensure that every stage of the electoral process is properly planned, effectively implemented and conducted in a manner that strengthens public confidence in the Commission and the integrity of elections.

“With your continued cooperation, constructive engagement and shared commitment, I am confident that Lagos State can contribute significantly to the successful conduct of a peaceful, credible, transparent and inclusive General Elections,” he said.