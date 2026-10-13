Olympics: Super Falcons thrash Comoros 5-0, set up Morocco clash

Super Falcons

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Super Falcons of Nigeria secured a resounding 5-0 victory over Comoros at the Remo Stars stadium, Ikenne on Tuesday to seal a 7-0 aggregate win and reach the third round of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifiers.

A four-goal second-half surge sent interim coach Augustine Eguavoen-led side into the third round of the Olympics qualifiers, completing a 7–0 aggregate victory over Comoros. Inter Milan forward Toni Payne and Cruz Azul striker Uchenna Kanu both scored twice, with Christy Ucheibe also adding a penalty in Tuesday’s dominant performance over the Southern Africans ladies in Ikenne.

Payne opened the scoring in the 41st minute after Kanu pounced on a mistake by the Comoros goalkeeper and squared the ball for her to finish. Nigeria led 1–0 at half-time, but lost captain Rasheedat Ajibade to an ankle injury. She was stretchered off in tears and replaced by Folashade Ijamilusi, who had an impressive show with two assists.

Kanu doubled the lead in the 58th minute, heading in an Ijamilusi cross. Five minutes later, substitute Blessing Okpe dribbled past two defenders and laid the ball off for Payne, who scored her second.

Ijamilusi delivered again in the 66th minute, crossing for Kanu to head home her second goal of the night. Okpe then won a penalty after being fouled in the area, and Ucheibe converted calmly in the 71st minute. Introduced for Gift Monday at half-time, Okpe finished with an assist and the run that led to the penalty. Nigeria kept clean sheets in both legs of the tie, giving interim coach Augustine Eguavoen an emphatic result as the team advances to the next round.

The Super Falcons will face Morocco in the third round of the Olympics qualifier scheduled for March 2027, where victory in the two-legged tie will bring the dream of a fifth Olympics participation closer for Nigeria’s female national team