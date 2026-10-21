ADC Reps candidate, supporters attacked in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) House of Representatives candidate for Idemili North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Hon. Nnamdi Ifebi, and his supporters have reportedly been attacked by suspected thugs during a meeting in Obosi.

The assailants, said to be armed with dangerous weapons, reportedly stormed the venue of the meeting and attacked Ifebi and members of the party.

They allegedly vandalised the candidate’s campaign vehicle and dispossessed some party members and supporters of personal belongings and empowerment items distributed at the event.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, adding that the traditional ruler of Obosi, Igwe Chidubem Iweka, who chairs the Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers, had intervened in the matter.

Meanwhile, the state leadership of the ADC has condemned the reported attack, describing it as dangerous and unacceptable ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party’s state Publicity Secretary and Head of Media and Strategic Communications, Comrade Linus Anagboso, said the incident was contrary to democratic principles.

He stressed that political competition should be based on ideas, character and service to the people rather than violence and intimidation.

“Intimidation, violence or destruction of property should be avoided during this campaign period,” Anagboso said.

The ADC called on security agencies to conduct an impartial investigation, identify those responsible and ensure that anyone found culpable faces the full weight of the law.

It also urged political stakeholders and supporters across the state to exercise restraint, reject retaliation and respect the right of every citizen to participate freely in the democratic process.

“Political differences must never become grounds for violence. Our democracy must be protected and the law must prevail,” Anagboso said.