Ebola: NBMA offers experts to support NCDC

By Folarin Kehinde

The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has offered to deploy its biosafety experts to support the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and other relevant response teams following the reported confirmation of an imported case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NBMA, Dr Fatima Suleiman-Zuntu, said the agency was ready to provide technical expertise, as required, to complement ongoing containment and infection prevention efforts.

Suleiman-Zuntu, in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to supporting the national response through its biosafety and biosecurity expertise, in line with its statutory mandate.

She commended the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the NCDC, the FCT Health Services Secretariat and their partners for the measures being taken to contain the outbreak.

According to her, Nigeria’s experience in containing Ebola in 2014 underscores the importance of preparedness, coordinated action and public cooperation in managing public health emergencies.

“Nigeria’s experience in containing Ebola in 2014 demonstrates the importance of preparedness, coordinated action and public cooperation. We must remain vigilant, rely on scientific evidence and adhere to established safety protocols,” she said.

The NBMA director-general urged Nigerians to remain calm and vigilant, rely on verified public health information and comply with official advisories.

She advised members of the public to practise good hand hygiene, avoid contact with the body fluids of anyone who is ill and refrain from handling the bodies of people suspected to have died from Ebola.

Suleiman-Zuntu also cautioned against circulating unverified information capable of creating unnecessary panic, urging Nigerians to support public health authorities by cooperating with contact-tracing efforts.

She advised anyone experiencing symptoms consistent with Ebola, particularly after contact with a suspected or confirmed case or travel to an affected area, to promptly seek guidance from public health authorities.

The agency urged members of the public seeking verified information, guidance or wishing to report suspected cases to contact the NCDC toll-free line on 6232 or the NBMA on 0808 225 4683.

NBMA reiterated its commitment to strengthening biosafety and biosecurity practices and collaborating with relevant national institutions to protect public health and the environment.