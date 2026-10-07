Edo: ADC candidate, Imansuagbon escape gun attack

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BENIN CITY — The African Democratic Congress, ADC, candidate for Edo Central Senatorial District, Herberta Okonofua, and a chieftain of the party, Kenneth Imansuagbon, reportedly escaped unhurt after gunmen allegedly attacked their convoy in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly occurred during political engagements by ADC leaders in the area.

The party alleged that the attackers were political loyalists of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, led by the Igueben Local Government Council Chairman, Endurance Azemegbe.

However, Azemegbe denied involvement in the incident, saying he was not in Igueben when the shooting occurred and had only learnt about it from journalists.

An ADC supporter, identified as Jerry Oliha, was reportedly wounded in the shooting and taken to Irrua Specialist Hospital for treatment.

In a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Chris Ojeikere, the ADC alleged that the attack was part of a wider pattern of violence against opposition members and facilities in the state.

The party also cited alleged similar incidents in Etsako East, Owan West and Owan East Local Government Areas.

Ojeikere alleged that the Igueben council chairman led armed men who attacked the entourage of Imansuagbon and Okonofua.

He further alleged that Oliha, an ADC supporter from Ward 6, was shot at the premises of the Enogie of Igueben and was receiving medical attention at Irrua Specialist Hospital.

According to him, the entourage had allegedly come under attack three times on Tuesday, first in Ward 4 and later in Ward 5 of the local government area.

The party said it had informed the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in Igueben and called for investigation into the incident.

Reacting to the allegation, Azemegbe denied any involvement, saying he was not in the area when the incident occurred.

“I was not around and I don’t know what happened. I am just hearing this from you. I can assure you that I will investigate the matter. I can’t say anything about what I didn’t know. The thing is strange to me. We are peaceful people and brothers in Igueben,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said she could not immediately confirm the incident.

She, however, said the command would wade into the matter once it was formally reported.