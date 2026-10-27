Ebonyi Assembly passes State Police Bill

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly has passed into law the State Police Bill transmitted to it by the National Assembly for concurrence.

The bill seeks to alter the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to provide a legal framework for the establishment of State Police Services across the federation, while retaining the Nigeria Police Force at the federal level.

The State Assembly, during plenary at the Assembly Complex, Nkaliki Road, Abakaliki, saw all 24 members vote unanimously in favour of the bill after extensive deliberations and consultations with their constituents.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Moses Ije Odunwa, who presided over the session, said the unanimous vote underscored the Assembly’s commitment to constitutional reforms aimed at strengthening security architecture, enhancing access to criminal intelligence and protection of lives and property.

Odunwa noted that the demand for a sub-national policing system has been a long-standing clamour among Ebonyi people, adding that the state had formally presented its position in support of State Police during the public hearing organised by the National Assembly on the constitution review.

“The passage of this bill reflects the wishes of Ebonyians who desire a policing system that is closer to the people and more responsive to local security challenges,” the Speaker stated.

The Leader of the House and member representing Afikpo North-West Constituency Hon. Kingsley Ikoro, in his contribution said the establishment of State Police would significantly increase manpower and improve effectiveness in tackling crime and criminality at the grassroots.

Also speaking, Hon. Victor Chidi Nwoke, representing Abakaliki North Constituency, Hon. Oluchukwu Ukie Ezeali, representing Afikpo North East Constituency, and the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Nkemka Okoro Onumah, in their separate contributions, emphasised the need to bring policing closer to the people as a panacea to the nation’s security challenges.

Following the passage, the Speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Uche Edene, to transmit a formal memo communicating the resolution of the House to the National Assembly.