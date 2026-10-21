Yamal breaks into 10 highest paid footballers in the world [Full list]

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has been ranked sixth among the world’s highest-paid footballers in 2026, with estimated earnings of $55 million, according to Forbes.

Cristiano Ronaldo tops the ranking with $300 million, followed by Lionel Messi with $145 million and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé with $100 million.

Forbes estimates that the 10 highest-paid footballers will earn a combined $942 million this season, with Ronaldo and Messi accounting for nearly half of the total.

Below is the list of the world’s 10 highest-paid footballers in 2026, according to Forbes.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo — $300 million

The Al Nassr forward leads the ranking with estimated earnings of $300 million, comprising $250 million from football and $50 million from endorsements and other business ventures.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain has built a commercial portfolio that includes his CR7 brand, hotels and investments in several businesses.

2. Lionel Messi — $145 million

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi ranks second with estimated earnings of $145 million.

The Argentine earns about $70 million on the pitch and $75 million from endorsements and other off-field ventures, including partnerships with major global brands.

3. Kylian Mbappé — $100 million

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé occupies third place with estimated earnings of $100 million.

His income includes $70 million from football and $30 million from commercial partnerships. The France international has also expanded his business interests through a new partnership with Swiss sportswear brand On.

4. Erling Haaland — $85 million

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland ranks fourth with estimated earnings of $85 million.

The Norway international is projected to earn $60 million from football and $25 million from endorsements. His commercial partners include Nike and digital bank Revolut.

5. Vinicius Jr. — $76 million

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. ranks fifth with estimated earnings of $76 million.

The Brazilian is expected to earn $48 million on the pitch and $28 million off it through endorsements and commercial partnerships with brands including Hugo Boss and Fanatics.

6. Lamine Yamal — $55 million

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal ranks sixth with estimated earnings of $55 million, comprising $35 million from football and $20 million from endorsements.

The 19-year-old Spain international has attracted growing commercial attention following his performances for Barcelona and Spain. His sponsors include American Eagle, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s.

American Eagle signed Yamal to a five-year deal, marking its first multi-year partnership with an athlete.

7. Sadio Mané — $54 million

Al Nassr winger Sadio Mané ranks seventh with estimated earnings of $54 million.

The Senegal international is projected to earn $50 million from football and $4 million from endorsements. His commercial portfolio includes a long-term partnership with sportswear brand New Balance.

8. Jude Bellingham — $45 million

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham occupies eighth place with estimated earnings of $45 million.

The England international is expected to earn $29 million on the pitch and $16 million from endorsements and other commercial activities. His partners include Adidas, Louis Vuitton and Skims.

9. Harry Kane — $42 million

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane ranks ninth with estimated earnings of $42 million.

The England captain is projected to earn $29 million from football and $13 million off the pitch. His commercial partnerships include sportswear brand Skechers, Google Gemini and Oura Ring.

10. Mohamed Salah — $40 million

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah completes the top 10 with estimated earnings of $40 million.

The former Liverpool star is projected to earn $20 million from football and another $20 million from endorsements. His commercial partners include Adidas, Pepsi and Vodafone.

The ranking highlights the financial dominance of Ronaldo and Messi, while the inclusion of younger stars such as Yamal, Mbappé, Haaland and Bellingham points to the next generation of football’s biggest commercial names.

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