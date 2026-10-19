Katsina police arrest six suspects, recover 2,970 drug items

By Fauziyya Lawal, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested six suspected illicit drug dealers in separate operations across the state, recovering 2,970 items, including suspected illicit drugs and substances believed to be Indian hemp.

The command said the recoveries included Pregabalin, Exol, Tramadol and a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, commonly known as ICE.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement issued on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Umar Fage, on October 19, 2026.

According to the statement, the operations involved police operatives, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and local vigilantes.

The first operation occurred on October 9, when members of the Civilian JTF in Bakori Local Government Area arrested a 23-year-old suspect, Abdullahi Muntari, at about 2 p.m. over alleged involvement in illicit drug trafficking.

The police said 41 pieces of a substance suspected to be ICE were recovered from the suspect.

Muntari allegedly confessed to receiving supplies from his elder brother, Adamu Muntari, who is currently at large, and distributing the substance in Kakumi village and neighbouring communities.

The command further alleged that the suspect supplied illicit drugs to armed bandits operating in Bakori and its environs.

In a separate operation on October 13, at about 11:30 p.m., vigilantes in Kartaka village, Charanci Local Government Area, intercepted a red motorcycle conveying three suspects following intelligence reports.

The suspects were identified as Babangida Mamman, Basiru Isah and Saminu Sada.

According to the statement, the suspects allegedly failed to stop when flagged down, leading to a pursuit during which they sustained varying degrees of injuries while attempting to evade arrest. They were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

A search reportedly led to the recovery of 2,000 Pregabalin tablets, 765 Exol tablets and 29 Tramadol capsules, bringing the total to 2,794 items.

The suspects allegedly confessed to conspiring to procure the substances from one Abba M. in Karofi village, Dutsinma Local Government Area. The alleged supplier remains at large.

The third operation took place on October 17, when police operatives on routine patrol along the Mani-Dutsi Road, around Magami village, arrested three suspects allegedly found in possession of illicit substances.

They were identified as Umar Lawal, Hashimu Lawal and Basiru Wada.

The police said Umar Lawal was found with 15 Pregabalin capsules, five Exol tablets and a quantity of dried green leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Hashimu Lawal was allegedly found with 100 Exol tablets, 15 Pregabalin capsules and a quantity of the suspected Indian hemp, while Basiru Wada was found with a quantity of the suspected Indian hemp.

The three suspects reportedly confessed to conspiring to purchase the substances from one Musa Magami, whom the police described as a suspected drug dealer. He is also said to be at large.

The command said investigations were ongoing, adding that efforts had been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects and establish the full extent of their alleged involvement.

Commending the police operatives, Civilian JTF members and vigilantes for their cooperation, Fage described their contributions as valuable to the command’s efforts to combat crime across the state.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to tackling illicit drug trafficking and other crimes, particularly activities suspected of supporting criminal networks.

The commissioner urged residents to provide credible and timely information to security agencies to strengthen intelligence-led operations and facilitate the arrest of suspected criminals.