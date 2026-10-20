Cultism: Police arrest two suspects, recover locally made pistol in Ajah

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) have arrested two suspected cultists allegedly terrorising residents of Addo Road, Ajah, Lagos, and recovered a locally made cut-to-size pistol.

The suspects, identified as Idris Rasak, 26, aka Aloss, and Ibrahim Kazeem, 25, aka Asunmo Kebe, were arrested following intelligence reports about their alleged involvement in cult-related activities in the area.

The police said the suspects, during interrogation, reportedly confessed to being members of the Eiye Confraternity and subsequently led operatives to the Waterside area of Addo, Ajah, where the firearm was recovered.

The development is part of efforts by the Lagos State Police Command to curb cultism and other violent crimes through intelligence-led operations.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Command, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the command said the arrest followed credible intelligence on the alleged activities of the suspects.

According to the statement, the operatives acted on information concerning the suspects’ alleged involvement in cult-related activities within the Addo Road area of Ajah.

“During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to being members of the Eiye Confraternity and led operatives to the Waterside area of Addo, Ajah, where a locally made cut-to-size pistol was recovered,” the statement said.

The police said the suspects were currently in custody, while investigations were ongoing to determine the full extent of their alleged activities and identify other persons who might be connected to the reported criminal acts.

The recovery of the firearm is expected to form part of the ongoing investigation as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding its possession and whether it was connected to any criminal activity.

Cult-related violence remains a security concern in parts of Lagos, with suspected clashes and other violent incidents capable of threatening residents’ safety and disrupting normal activities in affected communities.

The latest arrests underscore the importance of intelligence gathering and public cooperation in identifying suspected criminal activities and preventing violence.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, reiterated the command’s commitment to tackling cultism and other criminal activities across the state.

He urged members of the public to provide credible information to the police to support crime prevention and enhance the safety and security of residents.

The command said it would continue to deploy intelligence-led strategies to identify and apprehend persons suspected of involvement in criminal activities.