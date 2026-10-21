Delta youths seize Macaraba oil field over alleged marginalization 

By Jimitota Onoyume

Hundreds of youths from Ifie-Kporo community in Warri South local government area of Delta state yesterday (today Wednesday) shut down operations at the Macaraba oil field, accusing the operating firm of marginalising the community and refusing to recognise it as a host community.

The protesters, who arrived at the field in speedboats, demanded justice, youth employment, and recognition of the community’s rights over Wells 24 and 25. They carried placards with several inscriptions which included , “We Want Justice,” “Employ Our Youths,” and “Give Us Our Rights or Leave Our Land.”

The youths accused the oil firm of operating on their ancestral land without adequately recognising or engaging the community, vowing to remain at the field until their grievances are addressed.

Speaking during the protest, one of the youths, who gave his name as Tosan, said the company had been unfair to the community and warned that the occupation would continue until their demands were met.

The protesters insisted that Wells 24 and 25 sit on Ifie-Kporo ancestral land and urged the firm to respect their rights as a host community in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

They called on the company to follow the precedent set by Gulf, which they said had recognised and engaged with the community as host to its oil facilities.

The youths warned that continued neglect of their demands could threaten peace in the area, and urged the firm to resolve the dispute through dialogue rather than allow the situation to escalate.