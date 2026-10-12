IPO: Dangote Petroleum Refinery extends offer period by two weeks

By Peter Egwuatu

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE (DPRP) has announced the extension of the application period for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) by two weeks, following approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), amid what has become one of the most significant capital market offerings in Nigerian and African history.

The IPO, which consists of 4,100,000,000 ordinary shares of US$0.000013 each at N525.00 per share, opened on Monday, September 14, 2026, and was originally scheduled to close on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. The application period will now remain open until Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

The extension follows exceptionally strong interest from a broad spectrum of eligible investors across Africa and other international markets. Since the launch of the offer, investor participation has underscored the growing confidence in Dangote Refinery’s long-term growth prospects and its strategic role in transforming Africa’s energy landscape.

In a chat with media men in the Refinery, President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote said: The IPO is going very well. We will extend the closing date because we want more of our African brothers and sisters to participate. Following our discussions with the Nairobi Stock Exchange, we have identified what we believe is the best way to facilitate participation. We are now trying to replicate that arrangement with other African exchanges to ensure wider participation…But when it comes to the amount of money we originally intended to raise, we have already received subscriptions amounting to more than three or four times that figure…So, it is not about the amount of money. It is about the number of people who will have the opportunity to participate in this offer. That means quite a lot to us.”

The company said, the additional two-week period will support ongoing market-access initiatives across African jurisdictions, including the expansion of distribution channels and the rollout of unsponsored depository receipt programmes designed to facilitate seamless cross-border investment.

It will also provide more time for prospective investors to complete account-opening procedures, identity verification processes, and other regulatory requirements necessary for participation in the offer.

Speaking on the extension, David Bird, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE, said: “We welcome the SEC’s approval of the extension, which will give more investors across Africa the opportunity to participate in the Offer. From the outset, our ambition has been to enable as many people as possible to participate in the IPO and share in DPRP’s future growth. The additional time will help us extend that opportunity to more investors across Africa.”