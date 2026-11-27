Tyson Fury

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Tyson Fury has been cleared to fight Anthony Joshua after passing the required pre-fight medical checks, following controversy over his wife Paris’s comments about his mental health.

According to Sky Sports, British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith confirmed Fury had passed his medicals ahead of the heavyweight bout at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on December 11.

“Fury cleared last night. All up to date medicals cleared. Promoter told this morning,” Smith said.

Paris Fury had said in an initial version of a Netflix documentary that her husband had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

She later clarified that he had never received such a diagnosis and said she had used the word while recalling a conversation from many years ago.

“Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn’t have this condition and has never received a diagnosis,” she said.

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The boxing board had been investigating the comments and could have refused Fury a licence if it found him unfit to fight. Netflix said it had updated the documentary footage following Paris’s clarification.

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The documentary explores Fury’s experiences with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder, which became particularly severe after his 2015 victory over Wladimir Klitschko. Fury has also spoken about drug and alcohol addiction and the difficulties he faced during that period.

Paris said she was proud of her husband for speaking openly about his experiences and thanked the public for supporting their family.