By Fred Iwenjora

Dr. Mabel Imooje holds a doctorate degree in linguistics from Bayero University, Kano.

The staff of National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, Kano is making name as an advocate for the survival of Esan Language seen by many researches as one of the indigenous languages set to go extinct if drastic measures are not taken.

Imooje travels across Nigeria at her spare time meeting Esan speaking people, giving them reasons to strive to sustain the language.

The associate member of Nigerian Institute of Translators and Interpreters. (NITI) tells FRED IWENJORA the inspiration behind this arduous advocacy. She also discusses the hurdles as well as triumphs so far.

“My inspiration comes from my passion for Esan language. The language is so very hard wired in my brain that no one needs ask where I come from whenever I speak.

Any Nigerian or Edo state native does not need to ask of my tribe before he/she with affirmation will say, ‘you are an Esan’.

“My accent is so strong in my speech, and I feel it’s impact should be used in improving language instruction, develop teaching materials and create learning resources for our dear language.

Have you documented these in a book?

Not yet but it is in the pipeline. I have been fascinated by languages and always wished to speak about theories and workings of indigenous languages.

What course of study prepared you for this?

I first started with an NCE in English/Social Studies.

Later, I got a degree and a master’s in English before switching to linguistics at doctorate level. I did this to really understand how indigenous languages work and of course with special interest in Esan language.

I will also say here that I love my language and wanted it documented from my own point of view.

On why she went local rather than beginning from abroad with French, Spanish, Italian or even Mandarin, she hinted that

“Going local is to encourage indigenous languages to pop up amongst the foreign languages that you just mentioned. No one watches his or her inheritance erode through wreckless abandonments.

I decided to go local to save my language from extinction. Esan is both a people and a language spoken in five local government areas in the Edo Central Senatorial district. It is one of the endangered languages of the world.

It should be noted that several factors cause language endangerment.

These include diminishing number of the native speakers, age, failure to use the language by the children, negative attitude of the native speaker towards the language, rural – urban shift and so on, just to mention but a few.

Therefore, my going local is to lend my voice to other crusaders to say ‘no’ to extinction of indigenous languages.

You mean we shouldn’t chase foreign languages?

I did not mean that.

Proficiency in English and any other foreign languages is good for socio-economic mobility and national integration but it can also lead to marginalisation of indigenous languages. The priority given to foreign languages, English precisely in Nigeria, is gradually making the already endangered languages non relevant. And I am saying no.

Speak the language, save the language I dare say.

I feel that their view may be a wrong perspective because I see myself creating an ideal position by embracing the value of indigenous language while still contributing to broader linguistic cultural and professional communities. I also see it as an ample opportunity to provide expertise and contributions, foster community and trust, promote linguistic and cultural diversity and inform global initiatives with local perspectives.

There must be hurdles presenting itself as you do these?

Of course, yes! It is a very big tasking job that has a lot of challenges. It costs a lot of money to travel from one state to another to sensitive the native speakers on the need to speak their indigenous language, and save the language for the sake of posterity. The native speakers need to have something to pass on to the next generation as they also inherited it. Language is a cultural heritage that should be cherished. Many shy away from speaking their indigenous language because they think it’s a kind of status thing to speak foreign languages. But this is mere ignorance!

I have not got sponsors. None yet.

Another challenge in this task is getting to meet the chief custodians of the culture which are the kings and traditional rulers. I have faced a lot of disappointments. Like the biblical saying goes: “No one puts his hands on the plough and looks back is fit for the kingdom”. Therefore, I have to keep moving.

But I wont deny that I still get support of praises and encouragements though not in cash and I am happy about that for now.

Any triumphs? Of course, yes. I have recorded triumphs. I feel elated each time I watch the videos of the meetings that I have had especially with the King of Ekpoma and leaders of his kingdom. I spoke out for the sustenance of Esan language.

I told them that we inherited the language that we speak today. Therefore we need to keep speaking it so that we can also pass it to the next generation.

“I told my King ,that posterity will not forgive us if we cannot sustain the language which gives us identity wherever we find ourselves.

I told him to encourage the people to speak the language and save the language.

I also told King of Ekpoma that Esan should be spoken in every home in Esanland as against the use of English.

The king told the chiefs to take the message to every home.

I wish to add that I am not only concerned about Esan language but all indigenous languages in Nigeria. It’s a project: Speak the language, save the language. As far as I am privileged, this initiative will extend to other tribes whose languages are also endangered and going extinct. I have only started from mine, Esan.

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