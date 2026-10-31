 ‘Northern leaders begged Tinubu to support Buhari, promised to return power after eight years’ – APC chieftain

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

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‎A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former House of Representative member representing Birnin-Kudu/ Buji in Jigawa State, Engr. Magaji Da’u Aliyu, has claimed that Northern political leaders begged President Bola Tinubu to support former President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential ambition and promised to return power to his side after eight years.

‎Aliyu, who is also the Deputy Campaign Director of the North for Tinubu Support Group, disclosed this while addressing supporters in Birnin Kudu.

‎He said the North has no justification for opposing Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 general election, insisting that the region must honour the political agreement allegedly reached before Buhari became president in 2015.

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‎According to him, Buhari had contested the presidential election three times without success before Northern political leaders approached Tinubu in Lagos to seek his support.

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‎”Buhari contested the presidential election three times and lost. We then went to Lagos to beg Tinubu to support Buhari’s presidential ambition,” he said.

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‎”He agreed to support us on the understanding that after Buhari’s eight years in office, power would return to his side, and we accepted the agreement.”

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‎Aliyu maintained that supporting Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 is a matter of honouring the promise made to him, stressing that Northerners have no reason to abandon the agreement.

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‎”For every Northerner, fulfilling that agreement is mandatory. We have no reason not to honour the agreement we entered into,” he said.

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‎The APC chieftain pledged that members of the Northern Tinubu Support Group would commit their resources towards ensuring the President’s victory in the next presidential election.

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‎”On our part, we will support Tinubu’s re-election bid with our lives and wealth to ensure that we fulfil the promise we made,” he added.

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‎Speaking on insecurity, Aliyu also defended President Tinubu against criticism over the country’s security challenges.

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‎He argued that no human being has absolute power to guarantee security, insisting that only God can provide lasting peace and stability.

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‎”Let us stop the blame game. Only God has the power to provide security. We should seek His forgiveness, and He will grant us peace and stability,” he said.

Vanguard News