21 cars affected as fire engulfs Lagos mechanic workshop

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By Evelyn Usman

A mechanic workshop went up in flames in the early hours of yesterday at Isheri-Idimu, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, with 21 vehicles reportedly affected.

The fire, which broke out at about 3:05am on Oladunni Street, beside Eternal Filling Station, reportedly threatened to spread to the adjoining petrol station, raising fears of a possible major disaster, according to eyewitnesses.

However, the swift intervention of emergency responders reportedly prevented the inferno from spreading to the filling station and nearby buildings.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said its Dolphin Response Team, stationed at Igando, was immediately activated following a distress call.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said:

“Upon arrival, responders discovered that the fire had engulfed a mechanical workshop where several exotic vehicles were parked, in close proximity to a petroleum filling station. Through the prompt, professional and coordinated intervention of the LASEMA Response Team and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, supported by the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps and the Nigeria Police Force, the inferno was prevented from spreading to the filling station and surrounding structures, thereby averting what could have been a major disaster.

“The fire has been completely extinguished and damping-down operations concluded. Preliminary assessment indicates that about twenty-one (21) exotic vehicles were affected, with a section of a nearby building sustaining minor damage.

“Importantly, no loss of life and no injury were recorded.

“The Lagos State Government, through LASEMA, reiterates its commitment to the protection of lives and property across the state. The agency commends the bravery and diligence of all responders whose swift action ensured that the incident was brought under control without casualties.

“Members of the public are enjoined to continue to prioritise safety measures, particularly in workshops and environments where inflammable materials are handled, and to promptly alert emergency services through the toll-free emergency numbers 767 and 112 in the event of any emergency,” he said.