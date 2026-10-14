2027: Debate dodgers are ‘empty upstairs’ — Adebayo

Adewole Adebayo

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has described politicians who avoid public debates as “empty upstairs”, saying they lack the intellectual capacity to address Nigeria’s economic and social challenges.

Adebayo spoke on Tuesday night, October 13, during a live appearance on Talking It Real, hosted by Adeola Fayehun, where he challenged President Bola Tinubu and other contenders for the 2027 presidential election to an open debate.

“I will meet them on any stage, under any condition,” he said.

“If you are running for the presidency of a nation as complex as Nigeria, you must be ready to lay out your thesis. Those who avoid debates do so because they are empty upstairs. They have nothing to offer except recycled promises.”

The SDP candidate said aspiring presidents must demonstrate intellectual transparency and engage in public scrutiny rather than rely solely on campaign rallies.

He argued that candidates who avoid live debates were shielding themselves from scrutiny of their ideas and capacity to lead.

“Leadership is about accountability, not shadow-boxing,” he said.

Adebayo also used the programme to outline his policy document for the 2027–2031 period, titled Farewell to Poverty and Insecurity.

He criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over what he described as anti-people economic policies, citing the removal of petrol subsidy and the reported 15 per cent import duty on refined petroleum products.

According to him, the policies had contributed to rising inflation and increased economic hardship.

Adebayo said an SDP administration would liberalise the energy sector and fully reopen government-owned refineries to boost domestic production.

“Poverty in Nigeria is artificial. It can be eliminated in four years with production, accountability and ethical revolution,” he said.

He added that the SDP was preparing to lead what he described as a “people’s election” aimed at replacing the current political class with purposeful leadership.