2027: Tinubu afraid to face Nigerians, has no business seeking re-election — ADC campaign

Kola Ologbodiyan

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has accused President Bola Tinubu of being afraid to face Nigerians, saying his reported decision not to campaign across all 36 states ahead of the 2027 election amounts to contempt for the electorate.

The council said the move could give its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, an advantage, arguing that Nigerians deserve a leader willing to defend his record, answer questions and explain his plans for the country.

The ADC-PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated this while receiving a delegation of youths under the aegis of Young Voters for Atiku (YVA).

Ologbondiyan said a president seeking re-election should be prepared to meet voters and account for his performance, rather than rely on official engagements as a reason to avoid nationwide campaigning.

“What President Tinubu has done is a clear act of contempt against the Nigerian people. The APC is known for its contempt for Nigerians. How can a man who wants to be re-elected as president, after failing woefully, say he does not want to visit the people he seeks to govern? It is an aberration of norm,” he said.

He rejected the argument that official duties could prevent Tinubu from campaigning nationwide, citing former Nigerian presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari, as well as American presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

“Saying that he (Tinubu) will be attending to official assignments is untrue, fake, deceitful and insincere. Didn’t former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari attend to official duties while campaigning for their return tickets? Didn’t Donald Trump campaign? Didn’t Kamala Harris campaign? Why is Tinubu’s case different?” Ologbondiyan queried.

He further alleged that public anger over hunger, poverty, insecurity and economic hardship explained the president’s reported reluctance to engage voters across the country.

“He knows Nigerians are hungry and angry. He knows that the average Nigerian finds it difficult to eat and to be secure. He has failed on all fronts, so he is afraid to face Nigerians. He is running away from the reality he created,” he said.

Ologbondiyan urged young Nigerians to reject the APC in 2027, warning that another term for the ruling party would prolong the hardship citizens were experiencing.

“I appeal to every young Nigerian to reject them. Let us collectively reject hunger, reject poverty, reject hardship and reject insecurity. The APC has brought only pain to Nigerians. It is time to say enough is enough,” he said.

He described Atiku as physically fit and mentally alert, saying the former vice-president was prepared to campaign across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. He also pledged that an ADC government would pursue economic recovery, wealth creation, improved security and better living standards.

“Atiku Abubakar will bring back subsidy to reduce cost of petroleum products, create wealth, end hunger in our land, secure our nation and restore our battered economy. He has the experience, the capacity and the compassion to rescue Nigeria. He is fit, ready and prepared to lead Nigeria out of this present predicament,” Ologbondiyan added.

The ADC-PCC also claimed that the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council had strengthened its own political standing, alleging that the event attracted no endorsements from ADC members or sympathisers.