FIFA sanctions Spain over Islamophobic chants during Egypt friendly

(Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Spain have been fined $20,000 and ordered to close at least 15 per cent of their stadium for their next friendly after supporters directed Islamophobic chants at Muslims during a match against Egypt earlier this year.

FIFA announced the sanctions on Friday over incidents during the teams’ 0-0 draw at Barcelona’s RCDE Stadium on March 31. Some Spain fans were heard chanting, “Who doesn’t jump is a Muslim,” twice during the World Cup warm-up match.

After the second chant, a stadium announcer warned supporters and an anti-discrimination message was displayed on the scoreboard.

Spain’s football federation, the RFEF, condemned the chants at the time; coach Luis de la Fuente called them “intolerable”, while Spain winger Lamine Yamal, who is a Muslim, described them as disrespectful and racist.

The RFEF argued to FIFA that the word “Muslim” was neither insulting nor pejorative, and that the incident should be assessed under rules covering political, ideological or religious messages rather than those on discrimination.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee rejected the argument. It said discriminatory language did not have to include an explicit slur, adding that a term could be discriminatory when used as an insult, taunt or marker of inferiority.

Spain must close at least 15 per cent of the available seats for their next friendly, with the closure focused primarily on sections behind the goals. Subject to FIFA approval, the seats may instead be occupied by community or special-interest groups, including families, students and anti-discrimination organisations.

The RFEF was also fined $20,000. Spain’s next possible friendly is scheduled for June, but the stadium sanction could be delayed until a free date during next autumn’s Euro 2028 qualifying if Spain reach the Nations League finals.

Egypt’s football association condemned the chants as a “repugnant act of racism” but said the actions of a small group of supporters would not harm relations between the two federations.