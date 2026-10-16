Aircraft loses door shortly after take-off from Abuja

By Dickson Omobola

A CL60 aircraft operated by Triton Aviation has made an emergency landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after its crew reported that a door had opened in flight.

The aircraft, with registration number T7-SEI, departed Abuja for the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 4:17 yesterday.

The aircraft, according to the serious incident report, was about three nautical miles from the airport and passing 3,000 feet when the crew made a “MAYDAY MAYDAY MAYDAY” distress call at 4:20.

The crew reported that a door had opened in flight, prompting air traffic control to direct the aircraft back to Abuja for an emergency landing on Runway 22.

The report stated: “At 1620 UTC, APP-RADAR informed Tower DWCO52 a CL60 with registration marking T7SEI that departed Abuja at 1617 UTC runway 22 to DNMM at 3 nautical miles outbound, passing 3000ft made a MAYDAY MAYDAY MAYDAY call.

DWC052 reported an open door in flight. Radar vectored the aircraft back to land using runway 22.

“16:22 UTC, Fire watch room and Medical team informed to be on standby. Information pertaining to the flight passed to the fire watch room. Fire watch asked to position at A4 and A5.

“At 16:29 UTC, Abuja Tower was in contact with DWC052, and the crew asked Tower if they could see their door opened.

“The Duty Air Traffic Controller, DATCO, used the birocular to view the aircraft but was unable to view the door because of the position of the aircraft, and the crew was advised.

“At 16:34 UTC, DWC052 landed safely on runway 22. On landing, the fuselage of the aircraft was clearly visible to the DATCO and the door was missing from the aircraft. DWC052 was taxied to the International apron extension. At 16:40 UTC DWC052 reported marshaller insight and was parked by the marshaller.”

The media team of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, confirmed the serious incident.

The team said: “ Yes, it happened. The investigators are there. We will be releasing an official statement shortly.”