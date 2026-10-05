5 things to know about Elon Musk’s new flying car Tesla Roadster

By Mmesoma Okafor

Elon Musk’s Tesla has unveiled its redesigned Roadster, an electric sports car featuring rocket-inspired technology that allows it to perform brief aerial manoeuvres.

The vehicle was unveiled on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at a SpaceX testing facility in McGregor, Texas, where a prototype was shown driving up an inverted ramp, flipping in mid-air and landing with the help of thrusters.

Although the demonstration has been described as a flying-car breakthrough, the Roadster’s ability to sustain flight like a conventional aircraft has not been established.

Here are five things to know about Elon Musk’s new Tesla Roadster.

1. It uses SpaceX-inspired thrusters to lift off

The new Roadster combines Tesla’s electric-car technology with compressed-gas thrusters developed through collaboration with SpaceX, Musk’s aerospace company.

During the unveiling, the prototype used the thrusters to flip in mid-air and land. The system uses highly pressurised air rather than conventional rocket fuel to produce thrust.

However, the demonstration does not establish that the vehicle can fly over long distances like an aeroplane.

2. Tesla claims it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under a second

The Roadster is designed to deliver exceptional acceleration alongside its experimental aerial capabilities.

Tesla demonstrated a run in which the vehicle reportedly accelerated from zero to 60 miles per hour (approximately 97 km/h) in about 0.8 seconds using its thruster technology.

The figure remains a company-reported performance claim rather than an independently verified result for a production vehicle.

3. It comes in three versions

Tesla has outlined three configurations of the new Roadster, each designed for a different level of performance.

Performance: The road-focused version, featuring active aerodynamics and a suction system designed to improve traction.

Thrust: Adds rear-mounted compressed-gas thrusters to enhance acceleration.

Rocket: The most experimental configuration, featuring additional thrusters intended to enable aerial manoeuvres. It is designed as a single-seater and is available by invitation.

The Rocket version is the closest to what Musk describes as a flying car, but its flight capabilities and practical use remain to be established.

4. Production is targeted for 2028

Tesla first announced the next-generation Roadster in 2017, but the project has faced years of delays.

At the October 15 unveiling, Musk said production would begin in 2028. This remains a target rather than a confirmed delivery date, meaning prospective buyers may have to wait longer before the vehicle becomes commercially available.

5. Reservations cost up to $250,000

Tesla’s reservation page listed a $50,000 reservation payment for the Performance version and $250,000 for the Thrust version following the unveiling. The Rocket configuration was listed as invitation-only.

These amounts are reservation payments, not confirmed final purchase prices. Tesla has not announced definitive production pricing for all three versions.

Questions also remain about the vehicle’s safety, regulatory approval and whether its most ambitious features will be available for ordinary road use.

Vanguard News