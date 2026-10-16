2027: Atiku will win Kano without Kwankwaso, ADC campaign declares

…accuses him of aiding Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council, ADC-PCC, has declared that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will win Kano State in the 2027 presidential election without Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s support, accusing the former Kano governor of working to divide the opposition and advance President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The council was reacting to Kwankwaso’s call for Atiku to step down for Peter Obi, describing the intervention as self-serving and an attempt to distract opposition parties from the task of dislodging the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, amid mounting hardship, hunger, poverty and insecurity.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the ADC-PCC questioned why Kwankwaso was targeting opposition leaders instead of challenging the Tinubu administration.

“Rather than campaigning against President Tinubu, whose administration Nigerians are eagerly working to vote out, Kwankwaso is fixated on Atiku Abubakar, the ADC candidate, whom millions of Nigerians believe can restore economic stability and make life affordable again,” Ologbondiyan said.

He accused Kwankwaso of playing into the hands of the APC by allegedly sowing division within the opposition, insisting that the former Kano governor’s political influence should not be mistaken for the ability to deliver a presidential victory.

“What Kwankwaso is doing amounts to advancing President Tinubu’s interests. It is a familiar APC strategy to use willing collaborators within the opposition to create confusion, sow division and weaken the collective efforts to bring about political change,” he said.

Dismissing the suggestion that Atiku would need Kwankwaso’s backing to win Kano, Ologbondiyan cited former President Muhammadu Buhari’s victories in the state in the 2003 and 2007 presidential elections, arguing that Kwankwaso’s support was not indispensable to electoral success there.

He also contrasted Atiku’s nationwide political networks with Kwankwaso’s concentrated influence in Kano, questioning whether the latter could translate his regional strength into broader national support.

“Atiku Abubakar is a cosmopolitan, detribalised and nationally recognised political figure who has built relationships across the North, South, East and West over more than three decades.

“Kwankwaso, on the other hand, has concentrated much of his political strength within Kano State. His ability to translate that regional influence into broad national electoral success remains a major question,” Ologbondiyan said.

The ADC-PCC spokesman further pointed to Kwankwaso’s fourth-place finish in the 2023 presidential election to challenge claims about his national electoral strength.

“If his political relevance were as extensive as he suggests, why did he finish fourth in the last presidential election?” he queried.

Ologbondiyan also alleged that Kwankwaso’s position on Obi’s candidacy was influenced by personal calculations ahead of the 2031 presidential race, rather than a genuine commitment to defeating the APC in 2027.

The council urged Kwankwaso and other opposition leaders to set aside personal ambitions and unite behind Atiku, warning that division could undermine efforts to remove Tinubu from power.

“The task before opposition leaders is not to undermine one another for personal political advantage but to unite around the urgent national mission of rescuing Nigeria,” Ologbondiyan said.