Ogun 2027: Adebutu will win, running mate insists

…As Nawair-ud-deen Society Offers Prayers, Support

By Jimoh Babatunde

The deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State for the 2027 election, Hajia Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo, has expressed confidence that her principal, Ladi Adebutu, will emerge as the next governor of the state.

Kolapo spoke on Friday after Jumat prayers at the headquarters of the Nawair-ud-deen Society in Abeokuta, where leaders of the Muslim organisation offered prayers for her and Adebutu ahead of the 2027 elections.

She said recent developments in the political space, including the controversy surrounding a list published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), reinforced her confidence in the PDP ticket.

The leaders, led by the Chief Imam of the Nawair-ud-deen Society in Abeokuta and Ogun State, Sheikh Tiamiyu Olamigoke, took turns to pray for the success of the candidates.

They described Kolapo, who is the Iya Sunnah of Egbaland and Ameerah of Ogun State Muslims, as a compassionate prospective leader, citing her conduct and community service before entering politics.

The leaders also said Adebutu had contributed to the welfare of Ogun residents, including members of the Muslim community, and deserved their support.

Responding to questions about the jubilation among members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following the publication of the controversial INEC list, Kolapo expressed confidence that the omission in question was unintentional.

She commended the appointment of INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, by President Bola Tinubu, describing him as a globally recognised professional whose integrity she believed would withstand political pressure.

Kolapo also expressed confidence in Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring free and fair elections, irrespective of the political interests involved.

She dismissed the excitement among APC members over the INEC list as a sign of panic, describing their reaction as a “dead-on-arrival mission.”

“They are ‘soon-to-be IDPs (Internally Displaced Politicians)’ exhibiting the symptoms of ‘IDPA (Impending Defeat Panic Attack),” she said, drawing laughter from those present.

The PDP deputy governorship candidate maintained that no force could stop what she described as a genuine movement by people determined to protect their heritage.

“We will soon separate the wheat from the chaff. There is a difference between people who are fighting for their pockets or fighting to retain their juicy positions and those fighting to protect our heritage, in the interest of generations of true Ogun indigenes, who must not be relegated to second-class citizens by imported leaders,” she said.

Kolapo said the PDP’s Itura De mandate would prioritise citizens’ welfare and ensure greater financial autonomy for local governments to promote accountability and grassroots service delivery.

She added that an Adebutu-led administration would seek to ensure that Ogun State’s resources worked for the benefit of its people.

Earlier, the Otun Iya Sunnah of Egbaland and Iya Sunnah of the Nawair-ud-deen Society, Alhaja Risikat Ogunfemi, urged members of the society, the Egba Muslim Community and Muslims across Ogun State to support Kolapo and her principal.

Ogunfemi described Kolapo as a source of pride to the Muslim community, expressing confidence that she would serve the people if elected alongside Adebutu.

The gathering ended with joint prayers for the PDP ticket, the protection of both candidates and the continued progress of Ogun State.