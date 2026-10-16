Enugu Corps member’s death not caused by substandard medicines – NAFDAC

NAFDAC boss, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has debunked reports that a Corp member whose death occurred in Enugu died of effects of substandard and falsified medicines.

This is contained in a statement by the Director-General of the agency, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, in Abuja on Friday.

The statement noted that the deceased Corp member previously at NYSC Orientation Camp, Awgu, in Enugu State, did not die of what people insinuated.

According to the statement, preliminary investigations revealed that the Corp member was brought to the Camp clinic aided by two other Corp members on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at about 9:00pm with symptoms suggestive of severe malaria and a known peptic ulcer disease patient.

The statement stated that the deceased was however, stabilised with intramuscular antimalarial and other supportive medications given intravenously.

It stated that the deceased was placed on bed rest for observation till Oct 8 morning when he was discharged with oral medications.

“He came back unaided on Saturday, Oct. 10, with complaints of right thigh pain for which he was asked to see a physiotherapist.

“His profuse sweating caught the attention of the medical doctor, who measured his blood pressure and found it to be low (80/40 mmHg). He was stabilised with intravenous Normal Saline.

“Serial monitoring showed recurrent episodes of hypertension. This development, coupled with poor urine output despite adequate fluid resuscitations, prompted his referral to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu State, in an ambulance accompanied by another doctor.

“He went into a coma at about the time of arriving at the UNTH. All efforts at resuscitating him failed.

“His friend later informed the Camp clinic doctor that his deceased friend was vomiting for two days after the initial admission at the camp. The doctor was not aware of this development.

“It is instructive to note that the same medications given to the deceased were also administered to several other patients in the camp who got well after receiving their treatments.

“The medical doctors, pharmacists, and other healthcare workers at the camp clinic not only prescribed but also used the medications by themselves at different times,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the doctors believed that the cause of death was acute kidney injury secondary to severe dehydration and shock in the meantime.

It stated that NAFDAC officers had visited the clinic, interviewed the doctors and other staff and taken samples of the medications for further necessary actions which included laboratory analysis.

The NAFDAC commiserates with the family of the late Youth Corp member and prays that God grants the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

NAFDAC, however, enjoined the general public to remain calm as the agency was taking all necessary steps to ensure that all medicines made available to the public were safe and of good quality and efficacious.

It advised the public to call the NAFDAC Call Centre on the following lines: 0800-1-623322 or 0700-1-623322 for complaints and enquiries.

The agency also advised the general public to email [email protected] (NAN).