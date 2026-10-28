Shinkafi to INEC: Withdraw Yau’s name as APC senatorial candidate in Zamfara

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Following the Court of Appeal judgment upholding the nullification of the APC primary in Zamfara North Senatorial District, party chieftain and aspirant, Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u’s name as the party’s candidate.

Shinkafi accused INEC of disregarding subsisting court judgments by continuing to publish Ya’u’s name, insisting that the commission must respect the ruling and allow a fresh primary involving all cleared aspirants.

In a statement, Shinkafi said his lawyer had written to the INEC chairman, demanding the withdrawal. The letter, dated October 27, 2026, was signed by S.Y. Aliyu of Yas Law Firm.

The Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, on October 20 dismissed Ya’u’s appeal as grossly unmeritorious and affirmed the Federal High Court, Gusau judgment nullifying the disputed primary and ordering a fresh exercise.

“It is curious that INEC continues to parade Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u as the APC Zamfara North Senatorial candidate in defiance of the Court of Appeal judgment and the Federal High Court Gusau judgment,” Shinkafi said.

His lawyer urged INEC to withdraw Ya’u’s name pending a fresh primary or the final determination of the dispute by the Supreme Court.

Shinkafi alleged that unnamed anti-democratic forces were working to prevent the APC from fielding a candidate in the district, warning that the dispute could jeopardise the party’s participation in the 2027 general elections.

“Let it be clear, this injustice shall not stand,” he said.