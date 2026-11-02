US VP says he, Trump feel ‘pretty good’ on prospect of deal with Iran

Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP.
US Vice President JD Vance said Monday that he and President Donald Trump were optimistic about securing a deal with Iran, after Tehran revealed indirect negotiations with Washington.
“The president and I both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement,” Vance told reporters. “We’ve certainly made some progress. We’ll see if we can make some more.”
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