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November 2, 2026

US VP says he, Trump feel ‘pretty good’ on prospect of deal with Iran

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Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP.

US Vice President JD Vance said Monday that he and President Donald Trump were optimistic about securing a deal with Iran, after Tehran revealed indirect negotiations with Washington.

“The president and I both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement,” Vance told reporters. “We’ve certainly made some progress. We’ll see if we can make some more.”

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