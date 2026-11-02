2027: Otu says C’River will vote massively for Tinubu

Cross River Governor, Bassey Otu has said that the people of the state will vote massively for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Otu who said this on Monday at the APC presidential rally in Calabar, said that Cross River was ready to scale up votes in order to realise Tinubu’s second term bid.

He urged residents of the state to support Tinubu’s re-election, and work towards the victory of all APC candidates in the state.

The governor said that residents of the state would increase their electoral contribution to the ruling party during the general elections.

“This resolve is as a result of the positive impact of the Tinubu-led administration on the state.

“We have consulted our people. We have agreed that it is time to scale up our votes. So, we are going to give him maximum votes,” he said.

Otu described Cross River as an emerging investment destination because of obvious improvements in economic activities, productivity, and infrastructure.

He said that Cross River was moving beyond recovery and restoration, and that the current administration was deliberately positioning it for greater economic opportunities.

The governor said that voting APC in Cross River would facilitate the implementation of government policies and development programmes.

Earlier, the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, described Tinubu as a transformational leader whose economic vision was already repositioning Nigeria as a major economic force.

Yilwatda said that Tinubu was pursuing a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030, through deliberate infrastructure development programmes.

He said that part of the move was the proposed transformation of the Calabar Port into a deep seaport, and the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

“The coastal highway will connect several states along Nigeria’s coastline, it will facilitate trade, logistics, transportation, and regional economic integration,” he said.

The APC chairman also listed the proposed rail and road connections linking Calabar with other parts of the country as part of Tinubu’s economic agenda.

He said that the projects would open up Cross River and the South-South region for greater commercial opportunities.

“The development of the Calabar Port into a deep seaport will enhance maritime activities, and provide opportunities for businesses in Cross River and neighbouring states

“The infrastructure and economic programmes of the Tinubu-led administration will create jobs, stimulate industrial growth, and reduce poverty,” he said.

He said that the proposed investments in ports, roads, railways, and export-oriented industries would strengthen Nigeria’s productive capacity and accelerate economic growth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo, Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Omo Eno of Akwa Ibom attended the rally