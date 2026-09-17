NSCDC orders probe as illegal miners die in custody

NSCDC officials

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has ordered a probe into the death of some suspected illegal miners who were arrested during enforcement operations conducted in parts of Niger State on September 15 and 16, 2026.

National Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, ACC Babawale Afolabi, in a statement on Thursday, said the suspects were arrested during a coordinated operation by the Niger State Command in the M.I. Wushishi/Lukoto axis as part of ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining and protect the nation’s natural resources.

Following the development, the Commandant General, Prof Ahmed Abubakar Audi, directed the constitution of a high-powered investigative team, led by the Deputy Commandant General in charge of Intelligence and Investigation, to immediately look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The statement disclosed that the team had been mandated to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading to the deaths, including the condition of the suspects upon arrest, their period in custody, the conditions of detention, medical attention provided, and other relevant circumstances surrounding the incident.

It added that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the General Hospital, Minna, for medical examination and determination of the actual cause of death, with the Corps working alongside relevant health authorities and sister security agencies to ensure appropriate medical and public-health measures are taken.

The NSCDC clarified that reports attributing the deaths to any specific disease remained subject to medical and laboratory confirmation, stressing that the Corps would “refrain from speculation until the outcome of the medical examination is established.”

The Commandant General further directed that the health and welfare of all persons currently in custody be given utmost priority, while necessary measures are taken to protect personnel who may have had contact with the affected persons.

The Corps extended its condolences to the families of the deceased, assuring them that the circumstances surrounding the incident would be thoroughly investigated and appropriately addressed based on facts.

It maintained that it remains resolute in its mandate to combat illegal mining and protect Nigeria’s critical national assets, while also remaining committed to upholding the dignity, safety and fundamental rights of every person in its custody.