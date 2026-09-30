Tunisia cancel Mali friendly over injuries, FIFA ranking concerns — Reports

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Tunisia have cancelled their October 3 friendly against Mali amid injury concerns and fears that the result could affect their FIFA ranking, reports said.

According to Reuters, a source close to the Tunisian national team said a shortage of available players due to injuries was a key factor behind the decision, alongside concerns about risking a result that could negatively affect Tunisia’s position in the FIFA rankings.

The Tunisian Football Federation announced that the match, scheduled to take place in Rades, would no longer go ahead following consultations with the coaching staff and an agreement with the Malian Football Federation.

Tunisia are currently ranked 61st in the FIFA rankings and are seeking to rebuild momentum after a disappointing start to their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The North Africans opened Group H with a 1-1 draw against Uganda before being held to a 2-2 draw by Botswana on Monday, leaving them with two points from their opening two matches.

Uganda lead the group with four points, while Botswana are second on two points, ahead of Tunisia on goal difference. Libya are bottom with one point.

With co-hosts Uganda already assured of a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, only the group winners will qualify from the group.

The cancellation means Tunisia will no longer face Mali in the planned October 3 international friendly.