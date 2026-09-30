Mohbad: Foundation rejects judgment, insists on fresh investigation

Mohbad

By Henry Ojelu

The Break The Silence Foundation, has rejected the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in its suit seeking further investigation into the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The foundation, in a statement signed by its Convener and President, Yomi Fabiyi, said it would explore available legal avenues to pursue justice for the late singer.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/636/2026, was filed against the Inspector-General of Police and others.

According to the foundation, Justice James Omotosho had in April 2025 granted it leave to proceed with and serve the originating summons on the defendants.

The organisation said it did not ask the court to compel the police to prosecute anyone, but sought judicial intervention to support the re-investigation of Mohbad’s death.

Fabiyi said, “We appreciate the audience of the court in attending to our matter as we seek breakthrough for the deceased singer, Late Ilerioluwa Promise Oladimeji Aloba, a.k.a. Mohbad justice.

“As a human rights organisation committed to the cause, we reject the ruling/judgment in its entirety.”

The foundation maintained that its locus was never questioned, adding that its request was focused on the stalled re-investigation of the singer’s death.

“We did not ask his Lordship to prosecute. The suit simply asks that the court adds her authority to the re-investigation into Mohbad’s matter ongoing but stalling,” it said.

The organisation also argued that there was no statutory limitation preventing further investigation into an alleged murder.

“Murder and other criminal matters have no statute of limitations. Until Mohbad gets justice, it is still open to re-investigation under the law,” the foundation said.

It claimed that new leads presented before the court warranted an order of mandamus and alleged that the police failed to present a 2025 re-investigation report by the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, Abuja.

The foundation further claimed that the investigation followed a directive from the Presidency in May 2025 and that the FCID had completed its report by June 2025.

It alleged that eight persons were implicated in the alleged murder, while other suspected offences included theft, criminal conspiracy and concealment of evidence.

The foundation said three of the eight suspects, including Omowunmi Cynthia Adebanjo, identified as Mohbad’s fiancée, were arrested in October and November 2025 after warrants were issued against them and were subsequently granted bail.

It said alleged delays and discrepancies in the investigation prompted its decision to approach the court for an order compelling the police to arrest the remaining five suspects and charge them to court.

The group said, “We believe justice for Mohbad is crucial and every consideration and good conscience should encourage every means and not suppress it.”

It added that the judgment did not, in its view, “stop or deny Mohbad’s case of its imminent and deserving justice.”

Fabiyi said the foundation’s Board of Trustees would meet to consider its options and other legal pathways available to pursue the matter.

He said the organisation remained committed to what it described as “authentic justice for Mohbad.”