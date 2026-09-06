NOUN bursar shot dead while returning from Gusau

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, has announced the death of its Bursar, Mallam Nasiru Marafa, who was reportedly shot dead while returning from Gusau, Zamfara State.

The university announced Marafa’s death in a statement on Sunday, describing it as a “sudden and untimely” loss of a senior administrator who had served the institution in various capacities.

However, the university did not disclose the exact location of the attack or details surrounding the shooting, including the identity of the assailants or whether any arrests had been made.

In the statement signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Oladipo Ajayi, the university said the Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of the Governing Council, Management, Senate, staff and students, mourned the death of the Bursar.

“The Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of the Governing Council, Management, Senate, Staff and Students of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, regrets to announce the sudden and untimely passing of the University Bursar, Mallam Nasiru Marafa,” the statement said.

Marafa was described by the university as a dedicated and committed staff member who rose through various positions of responsibility during his career.

According to NOUN, he was appointed Bursar in September 2026 and assumed the position with “a strong sense of duty and commitment to the advancement of the University.”

His death comes shortly after he assumed the institution’s top financial management position.

The university described his death as a “profound loss”, mourning him as a “distinguished colleague, dedicated administrator and valued member of the NOUN family.”

It extended its condolences to his immediate family, relatives, friends, colleagues and others affected by his death.

The institution said details of his burial arrangements would be communicated after consultations with the family and receipt of further information.

As of press time, there was no official information on the motive for the killing, the precise location of the attack or the status of any investigation into the incident.