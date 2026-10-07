David Silva comes out of retirement at 40 to join Hong Kong club Sha Tin

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Former Manchester City and Spain midfielder David Silva has come out of retirement at the age of 40 to return to professional football with Hong Kong Premier League club Sha Tin.

Silva, who retired in 2023 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during pre-season training with Real Sociedad, is set to link up with the Hong Kong side and work towards making his debut.

The former City playmaker won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships with Spain, while claiming four Premier League titles during a decade at Manchester City.

He won 11 major honours with City and scored 60 Premier League goals, earning a statue outside the club’s Etihad Stadium.

“I’m so excited to go to Hong Kong and enjoy the local culture, the food in Sha Tin and, of course, football in Hong Kong,” Silva said in an Instagram video.

Sha Tin said Silva would arrive in Hong Kong to settle in, join squad training and build up his match fitness before making his debut.

“David Silva will be in Hong Kong soon to settle in, link up with squad training, and build up to peak match fitness before making his pitch debut,” the club said.

Sha Tin are currently eighth in the Hong Kong Premier League after four matches and are scheduled to face Hong Kong Football Club on Sunday, October 18.

Vanguard News