AEDC expands digital channels for customer services

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

ABUJA — The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc, AEDC, has expanded its digital service channels with the launch of its MyPower Mobile and Web Apps to enable customers access and manage electricity services remotely.

The platforms bring key customer services into a single digital ecosystem, allowing customers to purchase electricity tokens, pay bills, report power outages and other service issues, as well as lodge and track complaints without visiting AEDC offices.

Customers can also use the platforms to monitor their energy consumption, access bills and payment receipts, manage multiple accounts and meters, and update their personal information digitally.

A statement by the company on Wednesday said the launch, which formed part of its Customer Service Week activities, was part of AEDC’s broader digital transformation programme aimed at improving customer experience.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of AEDC, Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye, said the initiative was designed to give customers greater control and convenience in their interactions with the company.

He said: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. As their needs and expectations evolve, we must evolve with them.

“The MyPower Mobile and Web Apps are significant steps in that direction, using technology to give our customers greater control over how they interact with AEDC and access the services they need.”

Okwuokenye said AEDC remained committed to improving its customer service and building an organisation that was more responsive, accessible and aligned with customers’ expectations.

The Chief Operating Officer of AEDC, Engr. Blessing Ogbe, said the digital platforms reflected the company’s commitment to continuously improving the customer journey.

“For us, this launch is another step in how we are redefining the way we serve our customers. We are building a culture where customer feedback informs how we design our processes, improve our channels and deliver our services,” she said.

Ogbe said the company would continue to listen, learn and innovate to ensure that its services kept pace with customers’ expectations.

As part of the digital rollout, AEDC also introduced a staff verification feature that enables customers to confirm the identity of company personnel before granting them access to their premises.

The company said customers who preferred mobile access could use the MyPower Mobile App, while those using computers or mobile browsers could access the Web App and enjoy similar services.