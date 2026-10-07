Mental health experts demand urgent action on Nigeria’s youth crisis

Mental health

….As 4th Vanguard summit opens Friday

By Sola Ogundipe

Nigeria’s youth mental health crisis will come under sharp scrutiny as leading psychiatrists, public health experts and advocates press for stronger action on substance use, suicide, social isolation and the growing mental health pressures linked to social media and technology.

The 4th Vanguard Mental Health Summit on Friday October 9, at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, in Lagos is expected to focus attention on the widening gaps in mental healthcare for young Nigerians, particularly the need for earlier intervention, accessible services and stronger support systems.

The event is themed “Advancing Youth Mental Health in Nigeria,” with “Mental Health in a Digital Age: Navigating Social Media, Technology and Wellbeing” as its sub-theme.

Lead presenter, Dr. Veronica Oluyemisi Nyamali, President of the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria and Chief Consultant Psychiatrist at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, will speak on mental healthcare, addiction and suicide prevention.

Also speaking is Prof. Taiwo Lateef Sheikh, Professor of Psychiatry and Psychopharmacology at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and former

President of the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria. His work includes

suicide prevention, mental health advocacy and policy.

Prof. Mashudat Bello-Mojeed, Professor of Psychiatry and Public Health and Chief Consultant Child Psychiatrist at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, will address child and adolescent mental health, while Prof. Afekhide Ernest Omoti, 33rd President of the Nigerian Medical Association, will bring a broader healthcare perspective.

The addiction discussion will feature Dr. Daniel Ikpechukwu, a US-based substance abuse and behavioural health counsellor, and Dr. Ayantunde Kayode Ayankola, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist in Drug and Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation at Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro.

The panel will include Dr. Tolu Ajomale, Director, Special Projects and Mental Health, Lagos State Ministry of Health; psychiatrists Dr. Olufunmilayo Akinola and Dr. Olufemi Oluwatayo; a legal practitioner, Ayo Adebusoye, Secretary-General, Nigeria Network of NGOs; and Deborah Omage, a mental health policy advocate and lived-experience leader. Ayankola will serve as lead panelist.

The discussions will examine the intersection of youth mental health with substance misuse, digital pressures, social isolation, family challenges and limited access to professional care.